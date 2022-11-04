The Waseca girls cross country team, along with sophomore Isaac Feldkamp representing the boys cross country team, made their way to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday for the Class AA state championship meet. After winning the Section 1AA title, the girl’s qualified for the state meet as a team and saw seven runners compete in a 13th place team finish with 293 points. Senior Ella Dufault led Waseca...

WASECA, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO