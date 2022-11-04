Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Cross Country — Class 4 boys state championship
Area runners from Washington, Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan competed Friday, Nov. 4, in the Class 4 boys state championship race at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our...
Washington Missourian
Week 11 Football — Union at Rockwood Summit
Rockwood Summit defeated Union in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals Friday, Nov. 4. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Heartland halts soccer Falcons
Heartland Community College scored twice in the first half, and that was just enough to lift the Hawks to a 2-1 win over East Central College Saturday in the NJCAA Division II Central District title match Saturday in Park Hills. East Central ended the season at 9-10-1.
Washington Missourian
PCCA defeats Crosspoint boys in season opener
Opening the season at home Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars were beaten by Providence Classical Christian Academy, 76-56. “We did some pretty good things offensively, but played very poorly on the defensive end and keeping them off the boards,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “Giving up 76 points to anyone is not good and we won’t win many of those games. Our boys need to play better help defense and block out for rebounds.”
Washington Missourian
Union ball field could soon be converted to dirt
Changes could be coming for a prominent but little-used baseball field at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park. While the four smaller fields at the park have all-dirt infields, the larger Field No. 5 has a grass infield with dirt basepaths, similar to a major league field. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said there is a request to remove the grass infield and make the entire infield dirt, like the other baseball/softball fields.
Washington Missourian
Archdiocese delays decision on possible closure or merger of Catholic schools
The potential merger or closure of Catholic parish schools in Franklin and Warren counties has been postponed for a year, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced Tuesday. The Archdiocese had planned to announce a revised school list for the entire archdiocese footprint in January 2023, with a goal of having those consolidated schools operational for the start of the fall term.
Washington Missourian
Brown races past Kiehne for state senate spot, winning 74 percent of all votes cast
Republican Ben Brown won his race for a Missouri state Senate seat in a landslide on Tuesday. Brown won the District 26 seat in a landslide winning 74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State John Ashcroft. In Franklin County, Brown received more than 26,000 votes compared to the 10,100 votes that Democrat John Kiehne received in the county.
Washington Missourian
Push by Washington leaders for causeway study gains tractions
It has been a topic of discussion for years, but Washington transportation leaders learned last week that their efforts to build a causeway north of the Missouri River along Highway 47 is gaining traction. Jeffrey Niemeyer, an area engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s northeast district, said MoDOT now...
Washington Missourian
Mercy Washington's Schnelle receives nationwide award for work in hospital
Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment. Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at...
Washington Missourian
Report predicts growth in high-tech jobs across metro St. Louis region
As Washington’s workforce grows, the number of high-tech jobs and workers with experience in math and computers will grow exponentially in the county, according to a report from Greater St. Louis Inc. Franklin County has 645 people in computer and mathematical occupations, according to Greater St. Louis Inc., an...
Washington Missourian
Washington vocal students selected for National Children's Honor Choir, All-State Children's Choir
Three sixth grade students from Augusta Elementary were selected to be part of the American Choral Directors Association National Children’s Honor Choir, opening up the opportunity to travel to Cincinnati and perform with other honorees. “This is a huge deal and such an honor to be selected for such...
Washington Missourian
'This is the kind of thing you hope for' say Washington city leaders as manufacturer commits to investing $135M into new industrial park
An unnamed manufacturing company is coming to Washington, creating 88 new jobs and promising to invest more than $135 million in the construction of its facility in the Dick Oldenburg Industrial Park. While details about the company, including its name and what it produces, have not been released, city officials...
Washington Missourian
Purpose, professionalism
While many of us were enjoying a carefree Fall weekend, teams of volunteers and professionals continued the search for Kenny Loudermilk, a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River at Washington almost two weeks ago. We have been impressed with the diligence of this team, which has included members of...
Washington Missourian
Dixie VanLeer posthumously honored for work advocating for people with disabilities
The centerpiece of the recently upgraded offices of the Franklin County Senate Bill 40 Resource Board was given a new name on Saturday. The office space’s conference room was named after Dixie VanLeer, who spent decades advocating for programs that improve and enrich the quality of life of people with disabilities. VanLeer also played a key role in forming the Senate Bill 40 Board, which is also known as Disability Resource Connection.
Washington Missourian
Homeless shelter permit approved, officials hope to have facility operational by fall 2023
Washington’s city council voted 5-3 in favor of a special use permit that will allow a charitable foundation to operate a homeless shelter on Highway A in hopes of addressing the issue of homelessness in the city. The vote ended what Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said has been an...
Washington Missourian
Charges filed against two men believed to members of burglary ring
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair. Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces count one of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
Washington Missourian
County Clerk: Nearly half of all Franklin County voters participated in Tuesday's election
Just less than half of Franklin County registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. With all precincts reporting, 37,372 ballots were cast out of 75,260 registered voters, for 49.7 percent voter turnout.
Comments / 0