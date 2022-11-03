Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO