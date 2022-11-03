Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Photos: Rock Bridge defeats Hazelwood Central to advance to football district title game
Backup quarterback Brady Davidson tossed two touchdown passes to lead Rock Bridge past visiting Hazelwood Central 28-6 in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal game on Friday night. Second-seeded Rock Bridge (9-2) advances and will host No. 5 seed De Smet (6-5) in the district championship game on ...
KTLO
Ten-10 homeschool basketball team wins Silver Division in St. Louis tourney
The Mountain Home Ten-10 homeschool basketball team competed in the St. Louis Tip-Off Tournament this weekend. The Titans went 3-1 to win the Silver Division.
isustudentmedia.com
Sycamores rally past Billikens in 2022-23 season opener
Indiana State overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter Monday morning, rallying to defeat visiting Saint Louis 64-62 inside Hulman Center. Anna McKendree led all scorers with 19 points, while Del'Janae Williams added 15 and Chelsea Cain scored 14. Indiana State scored 31 of its 64 points in the fourth quarter.
Washington Missourian
Falcons face Heartland challenge
Will the Heartland Hawks return to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament or will East Central College book its first national trip since 2003?. That will be answered Saturday in Park Hills as the Region 16 champion East Central College Falcons face the Region 24 winner Heartland Hawks in the Central District championship. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Washington Missourian
Borgia claims district crown
In the end, the crossbar proved to be St. Francis Borgia’s best friend. Borgia’s boys soccer Knights (12-9) captured the Class 1 District 4 title Thursday over Father Tolton Catholic (17-6-1), 2-1, with help from the Westphalia Soccer Complex crossbar.
SLU women’s soccer claims fifth consecutive A-10 title
ST. LOUIS — Make it a five-peat for the SLU women’s soccer team. The No. 10 Billikens trounced Dayton 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Championship Final Sunday. The victory stretches the program-record winning streak to 18 games. SLU also has school records in wins in a season (20) and shutouts (15). Hannah Larson got the […]
Washington Missourian
Knights rally to edge Colonels in district opener
After falling behind in the second half, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights rallied Tuesday to defeat Missouri Military Academy, 2-1, in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals. “MMA came to play,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They gave us all we could handle and were more organized...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
FOX2now.com
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked
Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
FOX2now.com
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6
ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
