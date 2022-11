SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie volleyball team started its postseason run in impressive fashion on Thursday night by beating Marquette in straight sets.

The Blue Devils won the three matches by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-7.

Sault Ste. Marie will aim to win its second consecutive district championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Petoskey.

Petoskey swept Gaylord in the other district semifinal.