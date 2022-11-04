ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolbaugh Township, PA

Opinion: Follow Coolbaugh's lead, bring distribution centers under control

By Donna Kohut
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
The proliferation of large-scale distribution center development is a concern for communities across the Poconos. The character of our communities and the health of our environment are at stake. Some municipal officials are starting to oppose irresponsible and poorly sited projects. More can be done to protect the region.

A single 300,000-square-foot distribution center can cause long-lasting negative impacts on the environment. Locating several of these projects, especially in a condensed area, would have a massive impact.

In the last week of October, the Coolbaugh Township Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously to deny a special exception for a 426,000-square-foot project that was pitched as a "warehouse" and proposed for a 48-acre tract of land located in a commercial district. While warehouses are permitted in this zone as a special exception, “distribution centers” are not, and the developer did not demonstrate the project was, indeed, a warehouse. Appropriately, the project was denied.

It is important to note the distinction made in the zoning ordinance between warehouses and distribution centers. Essentially, a warehouse is designed for the indoor storage, transfer, and distribution of goods – notably, it does not include a truck terminal. Meanwhile, a distribution center receives, stores, and distributes goods. This definition includes the redistribution and consolidation of orders, as well as the storage, parking, and servicing of trucks. The distinction is clear. In Coolbaugh, the Zoning Hearing Board utilized the tools it had to ensure that this type of large scale industrial development was only sited according to the zoning ordinance.

Coolbaugh’s decision marks a huge victory for special protection streams in the region. Not only are wetlands located on this tract, but the Tobyhanna Creek borders it as well. Both are examples of special protection waters, designated as such by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection because of their outstanding water quality and biodiversity.

It is becoming increasingly rare to find creeks and streams in Pennsylvania that are as healthy as the Tobyhanna, which is why it is vital to continue protecting them. Special protection waters provide a multitude of services to the surrounding community, like flood control, sediment reduction, and recreational opportunities. Importantly, they contribute to the character of the region and the quality of life for all who live here.

In Pocono and Jackson Township, there are at least four warehouses being proposed. In total, more than 1.5 million square feet of these industrial developments are proposed within a few miles of each other, with some projects on adjacent properties.

Our streams will not be all that suffers from this onslaught. Neighboring homes and businesses will have to contend with air pollution, noise pollution, light pollution, and traffic impacts. Those who live and recreate downstream and in neighboring communities will suffer, as well.

If the zoning issues in the region are not addressed, this region known for clean water, clean air, open space, and outdoor recreation will be unrecognizable as it evolves into a busy industrial zone with poor air quality, degraded streams, and traffic congestion.

In order to protect our communities and our environment, local zoning needs to be improved. First and foremost, zoning must recognize that the large-scale industrial nature of these distribution centers is vastly different than what was considered a "warehouse" 10, 20, 50 years ago. This means that warehouses and distribution centers are likely no longer appropriate uses in commercial or village districts. Municipalities need to also band together to take a more holistic and watershed-wide view of land use to prevent a potential “death by a thousand cuts” to our communities and environment.

ReportMicroplastics found in some of cleanest streams in Poconos, across Pa.

Coolbaugh Township was lucky enough to have – and apply – zoning that recognized these issues. Pocono Township is likewise attempting to be responsive to the threat by beginning the curative amendment process to fix problems with its zoning related to distribution centers and warehouses. All Pocono municipalities should follow their lead to proactively address this issue. More than 90 percent of Pocono residents believe that more must be done to protect local waterways from large scale commercial and industrial development.

Residents deserve the opportunity to protect their health and environment. It's time for municipal officials to step up and do their part by reviewing and revising local zoning to respond to this threat. The tools are there to prioritize clean water and healthy communities. Now is the time to act before it's too late.

Donna Kohut is the Campaign Manager for PennFuture

