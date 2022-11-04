ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Amendments, congressional seats, mosquito and rodent control to greet voters Tuesday

Eight proposed constitutional amendments, a U.S. Senate race and contests for five of Louisiana's six congressional seats await voters statewide Tuesday, while local races feature judicial elections, school board races and ballot questions for bread-and-butter issues. West Baton Rouge voters, for instance, will again consider renewing $8.5 million in annual...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
theadvocate.com

Guest column: We know from experience that river diversions work

Our natural resources in Louisiana are abundant but not limitless. The Mississippi River, a formidable sediment delivery machine second to none, has over eons doggedly crafted most of the land within her basin and down to the Gulf of Mexico. The Barataria Basin, all the land and wetlands on the west bank of the river from Luling to Grand Isle, has been depleted over decades at an alarming rate. We built levees that turned off the land-building mechanism of the river. The channels we dug through the wetlands accelerated saltwater intrusion and erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE

