Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Guest column: If we want better high schools, we must act on accountability updates now
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has an opportunity to enact new policies in the state’s accountability system that could dramatically improve the education outcomes of our students. We hope they do it. For two years, board members and the state superintendent of education have been studying changes...
theadvocate.com
Amendments, congressional seats, mosquito and rodent control to greet voters Tuesday
Eight proposed constitutional amendments, a U.S. Senate race and contests for five of Louisiana's six congressional seats await voters statewide Tuesday, while local races feature judicial elections, school board races and ballot questions for bread-and-butter issues. West Baton Rouge voters, for instance, will again consider renewing $8.5 million in annual...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
theadvocate.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
theadvocate.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, forecast to strengthen to hurricane on way to Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Florida and then entering the Gulf of Mexico, hurricane forecasters said. The current track has Nicole turning northeast in the Gulf and hitting Florida again before moving through Georgia and South...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: We know from experience that river diversions work
Our natural resources in Louisiana are abundant but not limitless. The Mississippi River, a formidable sediment delivery machine second to none, has over eons doggedly crafted most of the land within her basin and down to the Gulf of Mexico. The Barataria Basin, all the land and wetlands on the west bank of the river from Luling to Grand Isle, has been depleted over decades at an alarming rate. We built levees that turned off the land-building mechanism of the river. The channels we dug through the wetlands accelerated saltwater intrusion and erosion.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Speckled trout, redfish endangered by human irresponsibility
Our fishing industry is in serious trouble. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to reduce our catch of speckled trout from 25 to 15 fish; however, it is well reported that the average catch of boats fishing is six trout. It does not sound like the right solution.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana caps off unbeaten season with district championship. Playoff matchups announced.
While the weekend’s headlines will undoubtedly be stolen by LSU’s heart-stopping overtime win over Alabama, there was another Louisiana football team who achieved a feat that will be spoken about for years to come. That team is the West Feliciana Saints, who have just completed a perfect 10-0 regular season.
theadvocate.com
Nonselect playoffs: West Feliciana claims precedent-setting No. 2 seed in Division II
Hudson Fuller was not focused on playoff seeding position Friday night. But what Fuller said about his West Feliciana team spoke volumes. “I am so proud of our players, our coaches, the school and community when you look at how far this program has come,” Fuller said. “The progress we have made in just a few years is impressive.
Comments / 0