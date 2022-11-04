ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Musical performers needed for next year's Druid City Arts Festival

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
The city of Tuscaloosa's annual Druid City Arts Festival has opened applications for next year's weekend event, March 31 and April 1, in Government Plaza downtown.

Performers should submit video with at least three live songs. Other requirements of the application include genre of music; fee for one 45- to 60-minute set; website or YouTube channel; social media presence; number of members, and instrumentation; any original songwriting; dates available; and any extra information that might be helpful for the DCAF selection committee.

Applications are due by midnight Feb. 1, and can be found at www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6344.

DCAF evolved from a student-designed event into a free and family-friendly two-day spring festival, featuring visual arts, music, children's events, food trucks and more. The festival has become one of Government Plaza's most popular events, drawing 10,000 or more over the weekend. For more, see www.druidcityartsfestival.com.

