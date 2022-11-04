Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Eater
Austin Honky-Tonk Bar Under Consideration for Historical Landmark Status
The City of Austin passed a resolution to potentially designate honky-tonk bar the Broken Spoke as a historical landmark. The resolution passed on November 3 and now moves to the Historic Landmark Commission and the Planning Commission before returning to the City Council. The resolution acknowledges that Austin’s creative spaces...
Gourdough’s Public House to close location on South Lamar
After being around for 10 years, Gourdough's Public House is closing its location on South Lamar Boulevard at the end of this week.
MOD Pizza to Open Leander-Georgetown Location ￼
The upcoming store will be located at 19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd, in a growing area relatively underpopulated by restaurants.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
austinot.com
Korean restaurants in Austin – Top 24 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Austin has seen a rise of Korean restaurants during the past ten years. There are restaurants that provide all-you-can-eat (AYCE) Korean BBQ, juicy crispy Korean fried chicken, comforting spicy tofu stews, chewy noodles, and soft bulgogi, along with plenty of banchan and soju. Before we get onto the best Korean...
Buildings over 400 feet tall now allowed around Q2 Stadium
The view from Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium could soon be filled with tall buildings. City Council approved a zoning change on Oct. 27 to allow buildings up to 420 feet in height – about 40 stories – on some properties around Q2 Stadium and in the Domain.
siliconhillsnews.com
Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees
Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’
It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
PLANetizen
New Building Heights Approved for Austin
A recent zoning change will allow buildings up to 40 stories near Austin’s Q2 Stadium and a nearby commercial district called “The Domain.” | Kristin Taibi / Shutterstock. The Austin City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow taller buildings in the neighborhood surrounding Q2...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
Auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead in north Austin
It happened around midnight near the 15700 block of the I-35 northbound service road. Austin-Travis County EMS said the adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink
BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5. Austinites can expect music, figure...
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway. The adult patient was pronounced...
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
