Austin, TX

Eater

Austin Honky-Tonk Bar Under Consideration for Historical Landmark Status

The City of Austin passed a resolution to potentially designate honky-tonk bar the Broken Spoke as a historical landmark. The resolution passed on November 3 and now moves to the Historic Landmark Commission and the Planning Commission before returning to the City Council. The resolution acknowledges that Austin’s creative spaces...
AUSTIN, TX
siliconhillsnews.com

Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees

Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
SAN MARCOS, TX
TexasHighways

Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’

It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
SMITHVILLE, TX
PLANetizen

New Building Heights Approved for Austin

A recent zoning change will allow buildings up to 40 stories near Austin’s Q2 Stadium and a nearby commercial district called “The Domain.” | Kristin Taibi / Shutterstock. The Austin City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow taller buildings in the neighborhood surrounding Q2...
AUSTIN, TX
