ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

Strut, stroll, saunter as Artwalk takes to Crockett Street. The holidays shine with a fall fest and holiday open house. Little ‘chefs’ are put through their culinary paces and get to eat what they cook and plan a date night with Harry and Sally and you and your special someone! Fun, food and giggles galore in our #CoolDowntown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8aHj_0iy6ahyp00

1.Downtown Shreveport ARTWALK returns Friday with 12 stops, artists, food & drink specials, demonstrations, things to win AND a special presentation about the newest cool business to come downtown. You’ll hear it first when you meet the owner and hear all about it! A free shuttle, and music, too, and the whole thing is family friendly and free to attend! When: Friday, Nov. 4, 5-8 pm. Where: Various locations downtown. Cost: Free. Info: downtownshreveport.com/artwalk

2.It’s Fall Festival time at the lovely Church of the Holy Cross. Shop for famous Holy Cross pickles and baked goods, pick up Christmas items, books, and vintage wear, then enjoy a lunch of beef & vegetable soup, drink, and dessert for $5. All proceeds go to the ministries of the Episcopal Church Women’s organization. When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 1 pm. Where: Church of the Holy Cross Undercroft, 875 Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/holy cross downtown

3.Downtown’s kitchen incubator is introducing kiddos to the magic of cooking at the Foodie Fest: The Kid Take Over at MSkick at 1210 Milam St. Youngsters from 10-14 years old will be put in teams of five with chefs who will walk them through preparing a Thanksgiving dish. After the cooking comes the eating and the kids and chefs will sit down to a feast. When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 2 pm. Where: 1210 Milam St. Cost: $25 per child. Info: 318-670-9780 or www.mskick.org

4.It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at Refine Design’s Holiday Open House! Go by Saturday from 10 am until 7 pm for a Matilda Jane & Good Heart Holiday Trunk Show, holiday themed photo booth, festive music, door prizes, and specials galore. Turn your ‘no, no, no’ into ‘ho, ho, ho’! When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 7 pm. Where: 616 Texas St. Cost: Free Admission. Info: FB/refine design boutiques

5.You’ve been working too hard, it’s time to plan a Date Night! Robinson Film Center has just the thing; When Harry Met Sally, a great meal, a glass of vino and a low stress, laid-back evening with your significant other. We think it’s just what the doctor ordered. When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6 pm. Where: Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas St. Cost: $22/29 (dinner is included). Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Unseasonable warmth, but not for long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade

LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy