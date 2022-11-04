5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

Strut, stroll, saunter as Artwalk takes to Crockett Street. The holidays shine with a fall fest and holiday open house. Little ‘chefs’ are put through their culinary paces and get to eat what they cook and plan a date night with Harry and Sally and you and your special someone! Fun, food and giggles galore in our #CoolDowntown.

1.Downtown Shreveport ARTWALK returns Friday with 12 stops, artists, food & drink specials, demonstrations, things to win AND a special presentation about the newest cool business to come downtown. You’ll hear it first when you meet the owner and hear all about it! A free shuttle, and music, too, and the whole thing is family friendly and free to attend! When: Friday, Nov. 4, 5-8 pm. Where: Various locations downtown. Cost: Free. Info: downtownshreveport.com/artwalk

2.It’s Fall Festival time at the lovely Church of the Holy Cross. Shop for famous Holy Cross pickles and baked goods, pick up Christmas items, books, and vintage wear, then enjoy a lunch of beef & vegetable soup, drink, and dessert for $5. All proceeds go to the ministries of the Episcopal Church Women’s organization. When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 1 pm. Where: Church of the Holy Cross Undercroft, 875 Cotton St. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/holy cross downtown

3.Downtown’s kitchen incubator is introducing kiddos to the magic of cooking at the Foodie Fest: The Kid Take Over at MSkick at 1210 Milam St. Youngsters from 10-14 years old will be put in teams of five with chefs who will walk them through preparing a Thanksgiving dish. After the cooking comes the eating and the kids and chefs will sit down to a feast. When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 2 pm. Where: 1210 Milam St. Cost: $25 per child. Info: 318-670-9780 or www.mskick.org

4.It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at Refine Design’s Holiday Open House! Go by Saturday from 10 am until 7 pm for a Matilda Jane & Good Heart Holiday Trunk Show, holiday themed photo booth, festive music, door prizes, and specials galore. Turn your ‘no, no, no’ into ‘ho, ho, ho’! When: Sat., Nov. 5, 10 am- 7 pm. Where: 616 Texas St. Cost: Free Admission. Info: FB/refine design boutiques

5.You’ve been working too hard, it’s time to plan a Date Night! Robinson Film Center has just the thing; When Harry Met Sally, a great meal, a glass of vino and a low stress, laid-back evening with your significant other. We think it’s just what the doctor ordered. When: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6 pm. Where: Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas St. Cost: $22/29 (dinner is included). Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org