Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share New “Wolf” Video: Watch
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new music video for their Cool It Down song “Wolf.” The visual is directed by Allie Avital and stars Britt Lower from Apple TV+’s Severance as a wife sorting through feelings of confinement, wildness, and intimacy. Watch it below. “It was...
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch
Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
Hurricane G, Influential Nuyorican Rapper, Dies at 52
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at 28
Takeoff, a rapper in the influential Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1), Rolling Stone and TMZ report. He and Quavo had been playing dice in a bowling alley when an altercation broke out and a man opened fire, according to TMZ and local media. Takeoff was 28 years old.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 U.S. Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift has announced a massive 2023 stadium tour. Dubbed the Eras Tour, it begins in March 2023 and stretches into August. Guests on the tour include Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Gayle, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna, and Owenn. Find her full schedule below. The Eras Tour will...
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Drake & 21 Savage, Special Interest, Phoenix, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Drake & 21 Savage, Special Interest, Phoenix, Big Joanie, Backxwash, Okay Kaya, Coco & Clair Clair, R.A.P. Ferreira, and Turnover. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Judge, Ohtani among 3 finalists for AL MVP award next week
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The BBWAA also revealed finalists for the Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday night. Balloting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and winners will be announced next week. Justin Verlander of the World Series champion Houston Astros is a heavy favorite to win his third Cy Young Award after the 39-year-old ace went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA this season in a marvelous comeback from Tommy John surgery.
Remembering Takeoff, Migos’ Low-Key Linchpin
When rappers jump to the major leagues, it’s not uncommon for their earlier work to be scrubbed from the internet—for all the rough-around-the-edges mixtapes and low-budget videos to be replaced by the music industry machine’s carefully produced branding. But scroll back a decade on Migos’ official YouTube page—past the big-budget Soul Train parody of “Walk It Talk It,” the Revenant cosplay of “T-Shirt,” and their original song for Mark Wahlberg’s CIA thriller Mile 22—and you’ll still find evidence of the group’s humble beginnings. The video for 2012’s “Takeoff,” one of their earliest recordings, is a far cry from where the trio would end up: The fuzzy camcorder footage simply features a young Takeoff and Offset turning up to their own track in front of a reasonably sized fish tank in a nondescript room. But even as the scale of Migos’ success dramatically changed, the energy and exuberance remained the same.
