When rappers jump to the major leagues, it’s not uncommon for their earlier work to be scrubbed from the internet—for all the rough-around-the-edges mixtapes and low-budget videos to be replaced by the music industry machine’s carefully produced branding. But scroll back a decade on Migos’ official YouTube page—past the big-budget Soul Train parody of “Walk It Talk It,” the Revenant cosplay of “T-Shirt,” and their original song for Mark Wahlberg’s CIA thriller Mile 22—and you’ll still find evidence of the group’s humble beginnings. The video for 2012’s “Takeoff,” one of their earliest recordings, is a far cry from where the trio would end up: The fuzzy camcorder footage simply features a young Takeoff and Offset turning up to their own track in front of a reasonably sized fish tank in a nondescript room. But even as the scale of Migos’ success dramatically changed, the energy and exuberance remained the same.

6 DAYS AGO