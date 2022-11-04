ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police: Former PetSmart employee lit self on fire in store

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3z4V_0iy6aWDi00

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville Police Department spokesperson said a recently fired employee of the North Burkhardt Road PetSmart entered the store Thursday evening and lit themselves on fire.

The spokesperson, EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, told the Courier & Press the former employee was reportedly armed with two knives but did not threaten customers or employees. The person was not identified by police.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch said the incident occurred around 6:33 p.m.

After entering the store, the former employee allegedly doused themselves in a flammable liquid and lit themselves on fire. Gray said bystanders rushed to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

According to Gray, first responders transported the former employee to an Evansville-area hospital for burn treatment.

No patrons or other PetSmart employees were injured, according to the EPD.

Gray said the individual will likely receive a mental health evaluation while hospitalized. As of Thursday evening, police have not filed any charges in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Woman Arrested And Charged With Burglary

An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday. She tried to sell stolen items from a house on Garvin Street including prescription medicine with the victims name on the bottle. The victim told officers he locked his doors and windows before leaving home. When...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Central Dispatch confirms that a police car was stolen Sunday afternoon. They say that happened just after 5 p.m. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of East Water Street for a breaking and entering incident.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
14news.com

Trial for man charged with death of 3-year-old moved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man charged with death of a three-year-old has been moved. The trial was supposed to start Monday, but court records show the trial date was vacated and was reset for April 3, 2023. Arcinail Watt was indicted by a federal grand jury...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville

Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning. Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue. Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in deadly Gibson County crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash

Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Murder Suspect’s Trial Date Changes

Trial for a man indicted in the fentanyl death of an Evansville 3-year-old was supposed to start today, but won’t. Arcinial Watt was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl concerning the death of Kamari Opperman last October. Watt pleaded not guilty and had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
OWENSBORO, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy