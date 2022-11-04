ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Here’s what a realtor had to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QHLB_0iy6a7U200
A jogger runs towards Bug Light while a lobster boat heads out of Portland Harbor under calm conditions, Tuesday morning. June 7, 2022, in Portland, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows.

Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.

Lynn Hallett, a broker and owner of Town and Shore Real Estate in Portland, says this is nothing new — she’s seen a large number of Boston residents looking to move north. In fact, she made the move herself 35 years ago.

“Back then, my friends and family didn’t know what was north of Boston,” she said. “Now the same people either have come or want to come.”

Why Portland?

A mix of local culture and life changes brings people to Portland, Hallett said.

The realtor referenced the town’s historic architecture and rich restaurant scene as driving cultural factors. She also said the coastal town provides access to the ocean, nature, and “a slower pace of life” for those looking to get out of the city.

“Everything is accessible. Not to knock on Boston, but here in Portland, we don’t have to wait in long lines for a restaurant, the symphony, or theatre.”

Portland is a little under two hours from Boston by car, and also borders a state park. Hallett attributes at least 60% of her business to people relocating to Maine. She has seen buyers from New England states like Massachusetts, and as far as California and Texas.

Redfin notes that the pandemic has made people reevaluate their housing choices. The study states that due to an uptick in remote work in the last two years, more than one-third of American job-holders can work from home full time. This allows users to relocate for lower home prices.

Hallett said her business has increased since lockdowns began, and that remote workers make up a large portion of her clientele.

“You can work from anywhere, so why not work from Portland, Maine?”

Inflation and pricing

Nearly one-quarter (24.2%) of homebuyers nationwide looked to move to a different metro area in the third quarter, the Redfin report said. The study attributes the exodus primarily to finances, citing data that shows that the typical Portland home costs roughly $200,000 less than that in Boston.

“With a recession looming and household expenses high, many people can’t afford to buy a home in an expensive area and/or want to save money in case of an emergency, which makes relocating somewhere more affordable an attractive option,” Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao said in the study.

But Hallett says that in her experience selling homes, low pricing in Portland isn’t always what it seems.

“One of the things I have to do with new buyers is educate them. The perception is that they are going to be spending less for the same thing they would get in a place like Boston, but that is not really the case.”

Hallett said she has seen prices around Maine increase drastically since 2020. The greater Portland area, she said, has had at least a 20% increase in pricing in the last several years. According to data from Zillow, the average price of a home in Portland has increased 10% in the last year alone.

“If you look at new, downtown condos similar to those in Boston, the price is pretty darn similar,” she said. “It’s huge demand, and lower inventory — simple economics.”

Comments / 35

Peter Pickering
3d ago

I say if Boston wants Portland we give it to them ... got like three counties down there that are destroying what Maine used to be . Seriously redraw the line , do us all a favor !!!

Reply(1)
11
Kimberly Malaney
3d ago

those goes the murder rate as well as every other crime! I'm a Portland Native I started walking from the east end where I lived with my mom to the west end to my fathers n step mother's sometimes late at night early morning!!! I've made that walk all my life. I'm now 51 and although I still make the walk now I stay aware n I've got pepper spray but now I don't cut through behind Franklin Towers n across the arterial into Kennedy Park I stopped cutting through there at night about 5 yes ago! Its a sketchy walk now!

Reply
12
charles philpot
2d ago

And we don't want them or their way of trying to ruin Maines way of life for that of the worse state in New England. arrogant attitudes and dangerous to our safety bringing tons of drugs and hate for the wilderness

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston sees record temperatures on Sunday

Sunday's high of 76 degrees broke the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938. Sunday was a day of record-breaking heat for several New England cities. Boston recorded a high of 76 degrees, beating the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning also broke Boston’s record for the warmest low during November, at 66 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?

The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Video: A Silver Line bus caught fire this weekend

"She's just a bus and she's on fire, hotter than a fantasy, burning on the highway. Got 6 wheels on the ground, and it's burning down. This bus is on FIIIIIRRREEEEE. 🎶" Passengers were evacuated from an MBTA Silver Line bus when it caught fire Saturday afternoon. The incident...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why

"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA. The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy