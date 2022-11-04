Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Lupin' Part 3: Cast, Teaser, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
The quest for revenge is a tale almost as old as time and although it doesn’t always go according to plan for the revenge-seeker, it does make for some good TV. That’s why shows like Lupin are so well received that they break streaming records. Lupin is based...
Collider
'Capturing the Killer Nurse' Trailer Reveals the True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
If Netflix has proved one thing over its tenure as one of the top streaming platforms, it’s that they know how to make a great true crime production. The streamer’s brought us everything from the unscripted and over-the-top true story of Tiger King and the horrific and brutal slayings of the notorious Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer to scripted productions like Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that proved to be such a hit it landed Murphy an anthology contract with Netflix. This fall, audiences were given another unbelievably tragic and twisted scripted tale about one nurse’s killer secret in the book-turned-film The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. And now, they’re following it up with a documentary behind the real story of the murderer who would come to be known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.
Collider
Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevigne Face New Threats in 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Trailer
Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.
Collider
'The Watcher' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
There's no slowing down Ryan Murphy at Netflix. With The Watcher soaring to the top of the streamer's charts immediately, Netflix has picked up the eerie real estate series for a second season. Murphy will get to further tease viewers on the identity of the mysterious and sinister Watcher for another round, further exploring the neighborhood and the house's history.
Collider
'Monster': Ryan Murphy Anthology Series Renewed for Two More Seasons With New Killers
True Crime fans and enthusiasts can celebrate. After the immense success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix announced today that the anthology series is moving forward with at least two seasons. Just like the first season, the upcoming two installments are set to chronicle the life of serial killers who have made a huge negative impact on society. The names of the criminals whose stories will be covered in the upcoming episodes haven’t been disclosed.
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
Collider
5 Reasons 'House of The Dragon' is Better Than 'Game of Thrones,' and 5 Reasons It Is Not
After the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, the show that had dominated the 2010s vanished from everyone's minds, when HBO announced a prequel series focused on the Targaryen civil war, there was a healthy dose of skepticism. When House of the Dragon aired, it quickly silenced detractors and revived everyone's love of the world created by George R. R. Martin.
Collider
'Manifest's Final Season Fixes Its Biggest Stumble With the Kidnapping Plot
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest. Manifest has finally returned — and even though it's moved to Netflix and given its Callings an upgrade, Season 4 Part 1 proves that this is the same show that left us what feels like five-and-a-half years ago. There are a lot of great choices that this latest installment has to offer: more answers about the Callings, Cal (Ty Doran) experiencing the teenage experience, TJ's (Garrett Wareing) return to the States, finally a Benvi kiss, and even more questions about the future. But unfortunately, the new episodes seem to fumble some characters in the new season, mostly due to the fallout of Season 3's cliffhanger finale.
Collider
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
'Smile' Global Box Office Passes $200 Million
Even after Halloween is over, audiences are still showing up for scares in the theaters. The Parker Finn-directed horror film Smile has surpassed $200 million at the global box office. Paramount Pictures announced that Smile, the film made in partnership with Temple Hill, exceeded $200 million in worldwide box office gross after six weeks in release. So far, the pic marking the studio’s sixth #1 film this year has grossed $103.8 million internationally and $99.1 million domestically for a worldwide cume of $202.9 million.
Collider
'A Million Little Things' to End With Season 5
The curtains will come down on ABC's hit family drama, A Million Little Things after it airs its upcoming 5th Season, Variety reveals. The series has had quite a successful run since its premiere on the network in the fall of 2018 becoming one of the most-viewed shows on the network's coveted Thursday night line-up before it moved to the Wednesday nighttime slot mid-way through its third season. Created by DJ Nash, AMLT took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride following the lives of tight-knit friends who are spurred up to live their lives more intentionally after the tragic death of a close friend. The show resonated with its audiences and quickly garnered a fanbase fondly referred to as "millionaires."
Collider
'Let the Right One In': Breaking Down that Major Episode 5 Claire Reveal with Grace Gummer
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Let the Right One In, Season 1, Episode 5, "Quoquo Modo Necessarium.”]Let the Right One In Episode 5, “Quoquo Modo Necessarium,” is a game-changer for Grace Gummer’s Claire as embraces the translation of that episode title, “By Any Means Necessary,” perhaps more so than anyone.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: The More Things Change...
Episode 6 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “Like Angels Put in Hell by God,” opens on an ultra close-up of Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) skin, surveying the damage and repairs that have been done to his broken body since the dramatic fall at the end of Episode 5. He remains in his coffin and Claudia (Bailey Bass) cares for him by bringing him rodents to eat.
Collider
'Andor's Andy Serkis on Kino Loy’s Backstory, What the Prisoners of Narkina 5 Are Building, and ‘Rogue One’
With the success of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars prequel series Andor resounding from across a galaxy far, far away, one of the show’s most recent additions, Andy Serkis, sat down for an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. Serkis, who plays Kino Loy to perfection, is first introduced in Episode 8 when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) arrives at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated Narkina 5. The surly Kino Loy is tasked with overseeing his fellow prisoners at work, and is looking to keep his head down for the remaining days of his sentence.
Collider
'Mindcage' Trailer: Martin Lawrence and Melissa Roxburgh Are On the Trail of a Copycat Killer
Lionsgate released the official trailer for Mindcage, a starry new crime thriller about two detectives on the hunt for a copycat serial killer. Centering on the starry trio of Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, and Academy Award nominee John Malkovich, the trailer gives at their reluctant partnership to prevent the murderer from claiming more victims for his disturbing art. Along the way, the case gets deeply personal for both detectives as they end up caught in both the copycat and original killer's web.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: Murray Bartlett Says One of the Scripts Is “One of the Best Hours of Television I’ve Ever Read”
The HBO Max series adaptation of The Last of Us is without a doubt one of the most anticipated shows of 2023. With a teaser trailer for the series released in September, fervor for the new series only continues to grow as we get closer to the new year. After finally getting a release date earlier this week, fans are counting down the days until we'll be able to see Joel and Ellie on our TV screens. Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish got an update on what we can expect from the series adaptation when she sat down with actor Murray Bartlett to talk about Welcome to Chippendales.
Comments / 0