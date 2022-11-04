Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taylor County, TX
Texas’s Taylor County is a thriving community with a rich history, attractions, and things to do. It's named after the Taylor brothers, who died at the Battle of the Alamo, and it is the perfect place to visit if you're interested in knowing a large chunk of Texas history.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 7th
Unseasonably warm weather will be with us through most of the week before major changes impact our weather pattern toward the end of the week with colder temps and chances of precip coming. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
Abilene Zoo lays 18-year-old Macho the rhino to rest after battling leg issue
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Beloved black rhinoceros, Macho, at the Abilene Zoo passed away Monday after a long battle with a leg issue. The zoo said Macho died naturally, watched over by those who loved him most; the Abilene Zoo’s animal care and veterinarian teams. Coming to the Abilene Zoo at the age of five […]
BREAKING NEWS: Truck and RV collide near Old Anson Road
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process. Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit. 2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene. […]
ktxs.com
People look for ways to make their groceries stretch during high inflation
ABILENE, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries has increased by 13% in the last year. For households with multiple people living there, some look for alternatives to make food last longer. The average single adult is spending between $230-$400 on groceries each month, according to the USDA.
ktxs.com
Burn ban issued for Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban was issued for Eastland County today. According to court documents, burning will be banned in the unincorporated areas of the county for the next 90 days unless otherwise determined. The ban does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety...
17 local high schools set to play in UIL bi-district round of Texas high school playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 local high schools from the borderland are set to play in bi-district round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Here’s a look at the bi-district round schedule: CLASS 6A Division I Bracket Odessa Permian-Pebble Hills, Friday, 4 p.m. MT, SISD’s Student Activities Complex Franklin-Midland Legacy, Thursday, 7 p.m. […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for an aggravated robbery that took place at a north Abilene store. According to a press release, Daniel Lee Rodriguez, 40, of Abilene, was arrested on November 4th. Rodriguez allegedly entered a cell phone store on the 3200 block of North First Street, and threatened employees with a weapon, demanding money.
ktxs.com
The Salvation Army of Abilene in need of Thanksgiving meal donations
ABILENE, Texas — Thanksgiving is right around the corner - and so is the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Community Meal. The yearly feast serves between 500-750 meals. "Right now we're just in need of all the supplies that come along with Thanksgiving," said Captain Joshua McKain. That includes turkey,...
Abilene ISD presents Veterans Memorial Wall this Friday at AISD Memorial Park on Dyess Elementary Campus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will host the inaugural ceremony of the Abilene ISD Veterans Memorial Wall this Friday. According to AISDs Website, the ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, at 9:00 a.m. at Dyess Elementary. The Veterans Memorial Wall will be added to the new AISD Memorial Park. This wall […]
Veterans Day Parade honors local heroes in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A special day to thank our local veterans and service members. The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Abilene brought people of all ages to watch floats, performances, and service members marching. Richard Olguin, Vietnam War Veteran, recounted that for Vietnam war troops things weren’t always easy when they came back […]
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
colemantoday.com
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
Comments / 0