Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
I’ve been a football fan most of my life. But I can’t watch anymore

On Saturday afternoon, as third-ranked Georgia played top-ranked Tennessee in the game of the year so far in college football, I was not watching. In past years I would’ve been on the couch with my brother, eating pizza and wings, bellowing at the television. Instead I got in the minivan with my wife and kids, and we drove to Zoo Atlanta.
