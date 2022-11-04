ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path

DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
AMARILLO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX

