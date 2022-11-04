Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
A significant drop in temperatures this weekend following a strong cold front.
KSAT 12
A few storms possible mainly east of San Antonio Friday evening
Another cold front is making its way to South Central Texas and is slated to arrive Friday evening. After pockets of drizzle & light showers were found Friday morning, a chance for a few storms to pop up arrives with the front this evening, mainly east of San Antonio. Here...
KHOU
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
KENS 5
'It sounded like a helicopter' | Texas 17-year-old describes being inside home during tornado
MIDCITY, Texas — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma Friday, leaving many families and homeowners trying to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Lamar County, near the border of Texas and Oklahoma, was an area hit hard, including the unincorporated community called Midcity. Landyn Roberts and...
KENS 5
Tornados cause severe damage in parts of Texas
East Texas was hit particularly hard, with several homes destroyed. As many as seven tornados hit on Friday night.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
KENS 5
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Strong storms with possible hail likely east of San Antonio Friday
Tornadoes are possible in the Austin area.
Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows
We dodged a bullet locally as several violent tornadoes touched down in northeast Texas, but we avoided storm damage locally.
Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
11 standout spots in San Antonio to satisfy your nachos cravings
From iconic eateries to lesser-known spots.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Cold Front To Bring Storms, Possible Tornadoes To Texas
According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of thunderstorms possible later this week.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Police search for missing man last seen in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been missing since Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding him. Marcus Bading, whose age was not reported, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive. Authorities said he...
This is San Antonio's deadliest year for homicides in three decades, records show
So far, homicides are up 62.5% from the same time last year. The total includes the 53 migrants who died in a tractor trailer this summer.
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
Comments / 2