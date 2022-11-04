Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Singapore launches first industry pilot for digital assets and decentralized finance
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the launch of two pilots to explore using tokens in wholesale funding markets. The pilots went live on November 2, and the official announcement notes that the first trades involving tokenized versions of the Singapore dollar and the yen have been completed.
coingeek.com
No blanket ban on digital asset operators as Bank of Canada flexes regulatory muscles
The Bank of Canada has been saddled with the task of being the chief agency in charge of the digital asset sector. Since it assumed the role, there have been whispers over the kind of regulatory regime imposed on the industry, but the bank says it will adopt a “flexible, risk-based approach.” The central bank noted that it would work with the federal government to establish a proper regulatory framework for operators.
coingeek.com
OCC bares fintech office plan in quest to understand digital assets
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.
China's super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
China’s super-rich saw their wealth fall by the largest amount in over two decades, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures and falling local stock markets pummelled fortunes, an annual rich list showed. The Hurun Rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with a minimum net worth of...
coingeek.com
South Korea: Authorities accuse Do Kwon of manipulating Luna tokens’ price
South Korean prosecutors claim that they have obtained additional proof of price manipulation by Terra’s co-founder Do Kwon. Local publication KBS reports that Kwon had once ordered an employee to tamper with the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC) in the months preceding the project’s collapse. The prosecutors say...
coingeek.com
Make Bitcoin stronger! New businesses and latest updates in BSV on CoinGeek Livestream
On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything in which he talked about how to make Bitcoin stronger, building on BSV, Edward Snowden, intellectual property rights, and much more. The protocol war. After reminding us to focus on building value...
coingeek.com
We’re not early
The idea that it is still the early days of blockchain technology and digital assets just isn’t true anymore. The Bitcoin Genesis Block was created over a decade ago, the Ethereum genesis block was created nearly eight years ago, and the BSV ticker is approaching its 4th birthday. Blockchain protocols have been around for quite some time, and some of the world’s smartest individuals have had time to research them and experiment with them. On top of that, blockchain technology has had a fair and increasing amount of time being discussed on the most popular media outlets.
coingeek.com
We chose BSV because it works—Burkhan World’s Roman Livson on CoinGeek Backstage
Roman Livson has been in the finance industry for decades, and as the chief financial officer of Burkhan World Investments, he has invested in dozens of startups, some of them in gaming and eSports. As he told CoinGeek Backstage, many of these startups migrate to BSV because it works. Burkhan...
coingeek.com
US SEC cracks down on $295M BTC Ponzi scheme Trade Coin Club
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged four people with fraud over their roles in a digital asset Ponzi scheme that raised $295 million from over 100,000 investors. Known as Trade Coin Club, the scheme operated between 2016 and 2018, according to the SEC complaint filed in the Western District of Washington.
coingeek.com
Coinbase surviving on USDC interest as YTD losses top $2 billion
Coinbase’s (NASDAQ: COIN) year-to-date losses now total $2.1 billion as retail traders grow tired of going broke on America’s largest digital currency exchange. Figures released on November 3, show Coinbase generated revenue of $590.3 million in the three months ending September 30, a 55% decline from the same period last year. Despite a double-digit reduction in operating expenses, the company booked a net loss of $556.5 million compared to a nearly $292 million profit in Q3 2021.
coingeek.com
Quebec blockchain miners may face electricity cuts from grid operators
Quebec’s block reward miners are bracing themselves for energy cuts from the region’s grid operators following a complaint by public utility provider Hydro-Quebec to the distribution regulator Regie de l’energie. The complaint was included in Hydro-Quebec’s Electricity Supply Plan 2023-2032, which predicts a 14% increase in the...
coingeek.com
The new Internet and blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain was invented 14 years ago in the form of Bitcoin. As designed by its inventor Satoshi Nakamoto[1], it is a law-abiding dis-intermediating Peer-to-Peer cash payment system built on an IP-to-IP decentralized protocol compatible with IPv6, with unbounded scalability and extremely low transaction costs. Its native token, bitcoin, is meant to be a commodity traded in the market purely for its actual utility instead of a vehicle of speculative investments.
