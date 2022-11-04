Read full article on original website
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
Photos: Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office fall open house at the Tribal Nursery
The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office held its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery Saturday in Santa Ynez.
Almost 25% of ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned
Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election. “We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,”...
New medical director announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective Oct. 31. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice...
Lompoc community invited to provide feedback on skate park redesign project
The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey. Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.
CIF roundup: Santa Ynez falls to Kingsburg in volleyball final, Kerman tops Nipomo 5-4 in tennis semifinal
Top-ranked Kingsburg played to its No. 1 seed Thursday night, sweeping No. 7 Santa Ynez 3-0 at Kingsburg in the championship match of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. Kingsburg played 12 sets in these playoffs and won them all. Santa...
Kevin G. Walthers: Take a seat and enjoy a PCPA show
We’re so fortunate to live where we live — with great weather, pristine beaches, quaint communities, incredible food, and world-class wine. You can also add “amazing live theater” to that list. Most locals know that for over 50 years, Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory for the...
