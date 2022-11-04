ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced.

DEFENDANTS: Javed Saeed, 53, owner of the Manchester Quick Mart on Oakland Street in Manchester, and his father, Dastgir Saeed, 69, both South Windsor residents

SENTENCES: For Javed Saeed, a year and a day in prison, three years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and $211,208 in restitution, already paid. For Dastgir Saeed two months in prison, two years of supervised release, including two months of home detention, and a $2,500 fine.

In a separate hearing Thursday, the owner’s father, who sometimes worked for him on a fill-in basis, was sentenced to two months in prison for conspiring in the scheme by conducting fraudulent food-stamp transactions, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement.

