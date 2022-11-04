We have a brand new episode of AEW Dark Elevation, and it is stacked with nine matches. The latest member of The Factory, Lee Johnson, will be in action along with Cole Karter and QT Marshall in trios action as they face Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus. Abadon looks to add another win to their dominant run as they meet Amy Rose. Our focus will be on the ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championship as Dalton Castle and The Boys take on The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay. Let’s take a look at the AEW Dark Elevation card!

9 HOURS AGO