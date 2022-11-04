Read full article on original website
The 2022 Toronto FC MLS Season: What Could They Improve On?
ANALYSIS – The Toronto FC MLS Season did not go as planned. They had trouble getting results and their defence and goalkeeping left a lot to be desired. They also had the worst road record in the MLS Eastern Conference and a below-average home record. It is not all bad though, as the arrival of the Italians does provide TFC with some hope.
Preview: AEW Dark Elevation Card (11/7/2022) – ROH Six-Man Title Match
We have a brand new episode of AEW Dark Elevation, and it is stacked with nine matches. The latest member of The Factory, Lee Johnson, will be in action along with Cole Karter and QT Marshall in trios action as they face Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus. Abadon looks to add another win to their dominant run as they meet Amy Rose. Our focus will be on the ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championship as Dalton Castle and The Boys take on The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay. Let’s take a look at the AEW Dark Elevation card!
NHL Predictions: November 7 Including Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals.
2022 AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Bracket Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. AEW World Championship Eliminator Bracket Unveiled. Ethan Page and Dante Martin were the first two competitors to be confirmed for the bracket. Then, on the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Ricky Starks entered the tournament. The former FTW Champion stated that people have been asking questions and hoping to see him on TV, and he had an answer in the form of competing in the tournament.
What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
Chase Claypool Gets Honest About Debut With the Chicago Bears
Make that three weeks in a row that the Chicago Bears have put up at least points in a game after they hung 32 on a Miami Dolphins unit that admittedly ranked 29th in the NFL. Still, they managed to rack up over 350 net total yards for the fifth time this season and the fourth week in a row.
