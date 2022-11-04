Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
funcheap.com
Zoppé Italian Family Circus 2022 in Redwood City
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in full swing this November, where The Big Top shines in the Redwood City Library Parking Lot, much to the delight of fans old and new! Welcoming guests into their authentic one-ring circus tent, Zoppé brings 3 exceptional shows for you on Friday 11/11 in honor of our veterans who have given so much to this country. This year’s theme is Liberta, in celebration of Liberty and Freedom for all.
funcheap.com
26th “Arab Film Festival” Bay Area (Nov. 11-20)
The flagship event of the Arab Film and Media Institute, the Arab Film Festival is the longest running independent festival of its kind in North America. Launched in 1996, the festival’s mission is to present the best of contemporary films that illuminate the richness of Arab culture through authentic narratives and images, providing insight into the beauty and complexity of the Arab world.
funcheap.com
SF Open Studios Weekend Four: North
ArtSpan invites the public to visit the creative spaces of local artists to see where their magic happens and to purchase work directly from creators. A beloved annual tradition since 1975, ArtSpan’s citywide SFOS offers residents and tourists the free opportunity to engage directly with the artists responsible for the unique creative culture and vibrancy that attracts admirers from all over the world.
funcheap.com
“Sketch Friday” w/ Artists Amanda Lynn & Lady Mags (111 Minna)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art event Sketch Friday! With dozens of artists including our current exhibiting artists – Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. This Sketch Friday is part of an ongoing tradition at 111 Minna Gallery for...
funcheap.com
“Piece x Piece” and “Fever Dreams” w/ ODC Dance (SF)
Piece x Piece presents Tavarez’s mother’s immigration story to explore the challenges of transitioning from one territory to a drastically new one. It toggles between the escapist, rags-to-riches fantasy narratives of telenovelas and the heartbreaking reality of the immigrant experience, utilizing sewing as a metaphor for the deconstruction of “The American Dream”.
funcheap.com
Native San Francisco Shoreline Plants and Climate Change
Native San Francisco Shoreline Plants: Historical Ecology Applied to Climate Change Adaptation with Dr. Peter Baye. Please join us for a fascinating presentation on San Francisco’s shoreline native plants with Dr. Peter Baye. The historic native shore and wetland flora of San Francisco was a casualty of uncontrolled rapid...
funcheap.com
Free Rooftop Zumba at Salesforce Park (SF)
High energy, flawlessly taught, easily learned, wildly addictive ZUMBA® has taken the world by storm. FITNESS SF brings you top-notch ZUMBA® instructors in the SF Bay Area! This program meets at TJPA’s Salesforce Park Main Plaza at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and is free and open to the public.
funcheap.com
“Cut to The Feels” for Innocence Project (Oakland)
On Thursday, November 10th, Cut to the Feels returns to 7th West for an evening of dancing, giving, connection, and feels. Funds will benefit The Northern California Innocence Project‘s work to exonerate innocent individuals and advance racial justice. Cut to the Feels works to support and uplift local musicians...
funcheap.com
This is SF’s New Muni Map for 2023
San Francisco’s long-awaited Central Subway is finally fully opening on January 7, 2023. Therefore, SFMTA has just released its brand new Muni Metro map which includes the brand new extended T Third Line, which directly connects Chinatown to Visitacion Valley. The Central Subway aims to improve public transportation in...
funcheap.com
SF’s Central Subway Finally Fully Opens January 7
It’s been a long time coming, but San Francisco’s long-awaited Central Subway is finally fully opening with daily service starting January 7, 2023. The Central Subway Project aims to improve public transportation in San Francisco by extending the Muni Metro T Third Line through SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown. By providing a direct, rapid transit link between downtown and the existing T Third Line route on 3rd Street, the Central Subway will vastly improve transportation to and from some of the densest neighborhoods west of the Hudson while connecting communities to economic opportunities and cultural activities by cutting 20 minutes off the travel time to Mission Bay.
funcheap.com
Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink Opening Night 2022 (City Center Bishop Ranch)
November means it’s time for the return of the ever-popular Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch. Join Kristi Yamaguchi on November 11th at 6 p.m. as she officially opens the ice rink. Enjoy breathtaking ice skating performances by the local skating community, followed by the San Ramon Voices carolers, and Kristi cutting the ribbon to launch the ice skating season! While this event is open to the public, special event tickets are available for $30 and include access to the ice rink deck to watch the opening ceremony live, plus the first skate session of the season from 7pm – 9:30 p.m. (includes skate rental).
funcheap.com
Gott’s Roadside “Day of Giving” 2022
Join Gott’s Roadside for its 5th Annual Day of Giving on November 16th, and 20% of sales ALL DAY will benefit Education and Community Foundation Partners supporting K-12 public education all across the Bay Area. This is a FREE event. No tickets required. Gott’s believes in extending hospitality and...
funcheap.com
Le Marché Virtual Warehouse Sale (Nov. 11-13)
Come shop our bi-annual warehouse sale, featuring home decor from around the world—Up to 75% off retail!. Twice a year we gather together online and in-person to share our bounty of home decor treasures from Morocco to France, all at an amazing price. Shop candles, blankets, glassware, vintage pottery, linen scarves and more.
funcheap.com
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland)
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland) It’s tough making ends meet these days. To help, the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is offering $6 Tuesdays!. Admission to see a movie on Tuesdays is just $6. That’s any showtime, matinee or evening, excluding special engagements, of course.
funcheap.com
“Nashville Honeymoon” Live Honkytonk at Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden (SF)
Nashville Honeymoon plays your favorite Country and Honky Tonk music. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, 420, Eating & Drinking, Fun &...
funcheap.com
Free Live Music Fridays Presenting Kill Bill Sax
Raised in Anchorage, Alaska from the age of 3, Bill began playing the saxophone in grade school, and decided to never stop. After graduating from Indiana University, Bill moved to Atlanta, where he sat in at local jam sessions, eventually picking up a touring gig as member of the Platinum Soul Band with the Universoul Circus. Bill then moved to NYC, where he became a fixture on the village r&b scene, working and performing with some of the best-known musicians on the scene. While sitting in with The Black Soul Experience at Manhattan’s Club Groove, frontman Antwon Robinson shouted impromptu “Kill Bill!,” and the name stuck.
funcheap.com
Poem Jam & Book Talk “What Unseen Thing Blows Wishes Across My Surface?” (SF Main Library)
San Francisco Poet Laureate emerita Kim Shuck and special guests celebrate the release of Shuck’s new book. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories:...
funcheap.com
Silver Cloud Comedy Showcase (SF)
Come out to Silver Cloud for a fun night of comedy and karaoke. Featuring our favorite comics from around the bay area. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Pristine Seas: Opening Reception (Berkeley)
How do we heal our best hope to fight climate change—our oceans?. Join us Nov. 10 at 7p for a mind-blowing, hope-catalyzing evening with Enric Sala & Dan Myers of National Geographic, and Sejal Choski-Chugh of Baykeeper. The David Brower Center presents the Art/Act: Award to Enric Sala for...
funcheap.com
Re-Entrification: Documentary Screening at SF’s Roxie Theatre
You’re invited to the third iteration of Re-Entrification at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, CA. Re-Entrification is a film that tells the story of residents that have been displaced from their homes due to the city’s high cost of living. Tiny homes became a sanctuary where families can have the fundamental human right of a home. This film tells their story on how they made the decision to seek this type of support. Re-Entrification sheds light on the housing crisis in the Bay Area.
Comments / 0