Reno, NV

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Oh Hey, Jet Cafe

Dani DeRosa, the Sierra Nevada Ally’s Civic Action Coordinator, interviews activists, business leaders, students, and artists to talk about civic engagement, public service, the marketplace, and the arts. The Jet Cafe, is located inside the Pitch Black Printing Co at 700 East 4th Street in Reno. High ceilings and...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Experience District Adds Kylie Rowe as Chief Experience Officer

Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District (RED) as Chief Experience Officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As Chief Experience Officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
NEVADA STATE
labroots.com

Grad Student Highlights: Ian McDowell (University of Nevada, Reno)

This interview series is focused on the graduate student experience across all STEM fields that allows them to get their research, or corresponding graduate coursework, out in front of a large global audience and share their experiences in graduate school. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of STEM students to pursue graduate studies for a myriad of disciplines, and we hope you enjoy reading these amazing stories!
RENO, NV
eenews.net

Nation’s fastest-warming city could decide Senate control

RENO, Nev. — The sun was a dim red spot when Nathan Noble returned for the fall semester at the University of Nevada. Smoke from California wildfires blanketed the region. Classes were canceled. Students received warnings on their phones telling them to stay inside, in what has become an unwelcome autumn tradition.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TSA Looking for the right people in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow

From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mountain Democrat

‘A powerful piece’ — Local artist paints mural in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe is making proactive strides toward becoming a host for not just year-round outdoor fun, but also become a staple in the basin’s art scene. “Sierra Juniper” is a new mural being installed in midtown on what once was the blank, white wall behind Blue Dog Pizza on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Meth sales nets prison sentence

A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
STATELINE, NV

