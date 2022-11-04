Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Caguas, Cayey, Cidra, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 19:25:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 19:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caguas; Cayey; Cidra; San Lorenzo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CAGUAS, CAYEY, CIDRA AND SAN LORENZO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. However, a Flood Warning remain in place around Rio Grande de Loiza and its tributaries. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Las Piedras, Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 20:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Las Piedras; Naguabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Humacao, Las Piedras and Naguabo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
