Effective: 2022-11-07 17:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 20:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Las Piedras; Naguabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Humacao, Las Piedras and Naguabo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

2 HOURS AGO