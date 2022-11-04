Read full article on original website
:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:
3d ago
Hobbs is an elitist coward depending on enough blue hair socialists from liberal states moving here to get her elected. Two chances to have real debates with opponents, and she tucked tail.
Reply
8
Related
KOLD-TV
Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
Shatter-proof Glass Fortifies Ballot Count As Trump Looms Over Arizona Vote
"The eyes of the nation are going to be on Arizona, and we're not going to fall victim to a crowd of people who wish to undermine democracy."
AZFamily
Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day. The First Lady briefly touched on several issues on the line this midterm election, like rising inflation, abortion bans, and the importance of public education. Republican newcomer Kelly Cooper fighting for newly redrawn 4th district. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022...
12news.com
Decision 2022: The latest election news in Arizona
A republican candidate has yet to withdraw from race after public sexual indecency arrest. Increased voter suppression cases have been reported.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
AZFamily
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
CNBC
Election officials combat voter intimidation across U.S. as extremist groups post armed militia at some polls
A U.S. District Court judge appointed by Trump ordered members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 75 feet away from drop boxes and not to follow or speak to voters in Arizona. They were also told they couldn't openly carry weapons. The ruling was in response to a...
KGUN 9
After several tries, Prop 211 backers hope to shine a light on ‘dark money’
PHEONIX (CRONKITE) — Give $50 to a political candidate and, under the current law in Arizona, your name, home address and employer must be reported to the secretary of state’s office. Give $5,000 – or more – to an independent organization that is working to support or oppose...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
KOLD-TV
Justice Department to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday, Nov. 7, its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8 general election. Pima County is one of five Arizona counties that will be monitored. The other Arizona counties on the...
AZFamily
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona's political candidates make final campaign efforts ahead of election day. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Federal judge blocks Cochise County's plan to hand count all ballots. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Hand counting all ballots was a...
Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona
The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
2022 Midterms: What you didn't know about the races in NV, AZ and UT
Michael Smerconish discusses important takeaways with three political experts on the key races in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Phoenix New Times
Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers
Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
KTAR.com
Arizonans don’t touch that dial while most of country changes clocks
PHOENIX – It’s that time again, when Arizonans get to feel smug while most of the country scrambles to reset their clocks. For those who celebrate, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in this weekend. But not in most of Arizona, where we have better...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Comments / 12