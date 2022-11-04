Power outage scheduled in north Columbia, Spring Hill as Ultium powers up

Columbia Power & Water Systems and Tennessee Valley Authority informed a portion of residents in northern Columbia and Spring Hill that residents will be experiencing a power outage on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The service interruption is due to the transfer of power to the new Ultium battery plant on Highway 31 and regular maintenance.

The outage is required to allow crews to safely perform repairs and maintenance work on substation switches in preparation to provide service to the GM Ultium battery plant.

The automotive giant celebrated a milestone at the $2 billion-plus Ultium Cell Spring Hill site in September, surpassing its one millionth construction hour on the 2.8 million-square-foot facility. The plant is expected to be fully operational late next year, bringing 1,300 new jobs.

"By taking time to address problems that were discovered during a regular inspection, CPWS and TVA will be able to maintain reliable power deliveries to the cities of Spring Hill and Columbia," a CPWS notice to customers said this week.

Customers affected will be from Carters Creek Pike north to Commonwealth Drive, Duplex Road east to Port Royal Road, and Beechcroft Road east to Gravel Hill Road.

"We recognize the disruption this is causing to many members of this community, and we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience. We appreciate the community’s patience and flexibility," Ultium spokesperson Brooke Waid said.

CPWS advises affected customers to prepare for the outage as follows:

Please remember to turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices during the outage to reduce the chance they may be damaged when power is restored.

We would also suggest, if you have medical devices that require power, you make arrangements to have an alternate power source for these devices.

Please make your best effort to have any cellular devices charged prior to the outage at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Crews will be working tirelessly to restore services as quickly as possible, according to representatives with CPWS.