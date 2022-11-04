Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Juncos, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 20:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Juncos; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Gurabo, Juncos and San Lorenzo. However, a flash flood warning remains in effect for Caguas, Cayey, Cidra and San Lorenzo until 7:30 PM. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Caguas, Cayey, Cidra, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 19:25:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 19:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caguas; Cayey; Cidra; San Lorenzo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CAGUAS, CAYEY, CIDRA AND SAN LORENZO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. However, a Flood Warning remain in place around Rio Grande de Loiza and its tributaries. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Las Piedras, Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 20:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Las Piedras; Naguabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Humacao, Las Piedras and Naguabo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:23:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, north of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
