Effective: 2022-11-07 13:23:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, north of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

