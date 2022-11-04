ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

FOX40

Recap of first round of Sac-Joaquin football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday.  For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed.  Inderkum at Granite Bay The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police

San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
SAN MATEO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alexis Gabe Family Speaks Up After Daughter's Remains Found

Authorities in Oakley provided more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe in Amador County more than 9 months after she was last seen. Gabe disappeared on Jan. 29 after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in Antioch. Investigators believe Jones killed Gabe, but he was shot...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Remains Found in Amador County is Alexis Gabe: Officials

Officials with the city of Oakley said Friday that human remains found in Amador County have been identified as Alexis Gabe. According to Oakley City officials, on Thursday a Plymouth resident discovered something suspicious they was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office of...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
berkeleyside.org

60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA

