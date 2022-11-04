Read full article on original website
Highway 642 will remain closed through Nov. 11, reimbursement program starts Monday
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Officials at St. James Parish have announced that Highway 642 will remain closed through Nov. 11 for permanent repairs to the railroad crossing. Residents who live in the evacuation zone and secured their own hotel can begin the reimbursement process. The head of the household of the residence should call the Department of Human Resources at 225-562-2353 to receive a gift card.
4-year-old boy alerts 911 dispatcher after his mom had a seizure
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy talked to 911 when he saw his mom having a seizure — and now, he's being hailed as a hero. Logan Mohr is like most 4-year-olds. He loves his toys and his family. His mom, Kayla Mohr, has suffered from chronic seizures for more than a decade.
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
Subtropical storm Nicole will move over Florida later this week
We are in the final stretch of hurricane season, but there is still tropical weather to monitor. Subtropical storm Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain to an already hurricane-weary Florida later this week. On its current forecast track, Nicole will be at or near hurricane strength when it moves...
Louisiana elections: Hear from the candidates that debated on WDSU's Hot Seat
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU anchor Travers Mackel hosted a series of debates ahead of Election Day. Hear from the candidates who discussed hot-button issues on WDSU's Hot Seat before you cast your ballot. 1. Plaquemines Parish President. Four people are vying to become the next Plaquemines Parish president. Hear...
