krcrtv.com
Up to 300 residents lose power in Glenn & Colusa County Sunday night
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Some residents in Glenn and Colusa County are without power this morning due to an unexpected power outage from PG&E. According to PG&E's outage map, up to 300 residents have had power knocked out since 6 p.m. Sunday night. The cause of the outage is under...
mynspr.org
Butte County fire survivors say emergency notifications are falling short
On the night of Sept. 8, 2020, Donnie Boeger broke into his 83-year-old neighbor’s home, yelling at her to wake up. “You know how freaky that makes a guy feel?” Boeger recounted nearly a year later. “She freaked out. I mean, ‘Wake up right now! You gotta go!’”
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
sjvsun.com
Will Kern Co. really get bailed out by Newsom for oil’s mandated shut down? Here are the facts.
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”. The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that,...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
krcrtv.com
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
KTLA.com
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
KTLA.com
Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith
Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
Fox40
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
krcrtv.com
Suspected arsonist arrested in Biggs
Biggs, Calif. — A man has been arrested after allegedly starting a vegetation fire in Biggs. It happened on Saturday, November 5th, when CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a 1/4 acre vegetation fire near Pryde Avenue along the railroad tracks in Biggs. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, which burnt through a small section of private property.
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
krcrtv.com
Oil companies see record profits while Californians see record gas prices; Newsom responds
California — Governor Newsom announced Saturday that California Energy Commission is holding a hearing Nov. 29 with oil executives and experts, in attempt to get answers and hold oil companies accountable for the recent hike in gas prices, while oil companies are seeing record profits. Newsom announced in a...
