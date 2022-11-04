ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home fire knocked down near Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire outside of Oroville city limits Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was first reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Colina Way and Fernwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
OROVILLE, CA
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected arsonist arrested in Biggs

Biggs, Calif. — A man has been arrested after allegedly starting a vegetation fire in Biggs. It happened on Saturday, November 5th, when CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a 1/4 acre vegetation fire near Pryde Avenue along the railroad tracks in Biggs. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, which burnt through a small section of private property.
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
CHICO, CA

