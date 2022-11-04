The 1997 murder of a popular Arvin High School football captain roiled the Arvin-Lamont communities as many pondered how such a ruthless act could have happened in their area. Almost 4,000 people flocked to Arvin High School’s football stadium to mourn Chad Yarbrough’s murder, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Juan Villa Ramirez and Efrain Garza were convicted of the crime and expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison for it — but just last week, Garza filed a petition to be resentenced, citing a bill changing the definition of felony murder.

ARVIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO