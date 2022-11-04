ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Robinson stars as Texas holds off No. 13 K-State, 34-27

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Saturday night for the Longhorns' sixth straight win over the Wildcats. Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ESPN College GameDay coming back to Austin for Texas-TCU game

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season. The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12. It...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin hiring lifeguards for 2023 summer, starting wage $20

AUSTIN, Texas — It may be fall but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking about next summer. The Aquatic Division is looking to train and hire more than 700 lifeguards for 45 public aquatic facilities. The division has seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, 11 splash pads and Barton Springs Pool. Those who are interested must be at least 15 years old.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Food & Wine Festival underway at Auditorium Shores

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Food & Wine Festival is underway at Auditorium Shores this weekend. Due to storms forecasted throughout Friday, the Wurst Weekend Kickoff at Auditorium Shores on Friday was canceled. But going into Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be introduced to signature bites from renowned chefs...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected

AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. Around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) medics were called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist ATCEMS.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport lifted

AUSTIN, Texas — The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) from severe weather conditions Friday night has been lifted. In a tweet from ABIA, a ground stop was issued for all airplanes at the airport until 8:45 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABIA the directive because of the severe weather the Central Texas region is experiencing on Nov. 4.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy