Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Robinson stars as Texas holds off No. 13 K-State, 34-27
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Saturday night for the Longhorns' sixth straight win over the Wildcats. Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches...
ESPN College GameDay coming back to Austin for Texas-TCU game
AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN's College GameDay is coming back to the Forty Acres for the second time this season. The news came early Sunday morning that it's headed back to Austin for the Week 11 Texas-TCU matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday, Nov. 12. It...
Austin hiring lifeguards for 2023 summer, starting wage $20
AUSTIN, Texas — It may be fall but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking about next summer. The Aquatic Division is looking to train and hire more than 700 lifeguards for 45 public aquatic facilities. The division has seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, 11 splash pads and Barton Springs Pool. Those who are interested must be at least 15 years old.
Austin Food & Wine Festival underway at Auditorium Shores
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Food & Wine Festival is underway at Auditorium Shores this weekend. Due to storms forecasted throughout Friday, the Wurst Weekend Kickoff at Auditorium Shores on Friday was canceled. But going into Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be introduced to signature bites from renowned chefs...
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
Austin donut shop Gourdough's closes South Lamar store, plans to expand food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular doughnut shop in Austin has closed its doors. The owners of Gourdough's Public House say the decision to shut the location down is hard, but they have a plan to bounce back. After a decade of serving up some of the most unique food...
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
Rollover collision on East Slaughter Lane led to one person reportedly ejected
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision early Monday morning has left one person as a trauma alert and one in an unknown condition. Around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) medics were called out to the 200 block of East Slaughter Lane for a rollover collision. The Austin Fire Department was also called out to assist ATCEMS.
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway. The adult patient was pronounced...
Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport lifted
AUSTIN, Texas — The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) from severe weather conditions Friday night has been lifted. In a tweet from ABIA, a ground stop was issued for all airplanes at the airport until 8:45 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABIA the directive because of the severe weather the Central Texas region is experiencing on Nov. 4.
Woman arrested after South Austin crash that killed pedestrian
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in South Austin on Friday evening. The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive, the Austin Police Department said. Crystal Dominguez, 30, is accused of...
