ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Shelton elected as bishop for UMC Southeastern Conference

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BldJG_0iy6VZpQ00

Mississippi’s district superintendent for the United Methodist Church and the former pastor for Galloway Methodist Church in Jackson has been elected as Bishop for the church’s Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference.

Connie Mitchell Shelton was elected on Wednesday at the conference meeting at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. She received 213 of 350 votes cast.

Shelton, 58, was elected from the nine states forming the Southeastern Jurisdiction. In the United States, bishops are elected to serve for life.

According to a press release from the United Methodist Church, Shelton was the endorsed candidate of the Southeastern Jurisdiction Clergywomen’s Caucus and was supported by the Mississippi delegation to General Conference and the jurisdictional conference.

More: BISHOP LEAVES MISSISSIPPIEpiscopal Bishop of Mississippi leaving diocese, wife to be rector at California church

More: UMC FACES CRISISGlobal Methodist Church announces May launch, split from United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights

A native of Picayune, Shelton was raised as a Southern Baptist. She later found that Methodist theology better resonated in her life. She then joined Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, where she and her husband, Joey, served as volunteer lay youth directors. Eventually, both she and her husband discerned a call to full-time ordained ministry.

Joey is the dean of the chapel and director of church relations at Millsaps College. They have two adult daughters, Bailey and Jessica.

She has a bachelor’s degree in radio, television and film and a master’s in public relations, both from the University of Southern Mississippi. But after accepting the call, she and her husband sold everything and moved to Durham, North Carolina, to study at Duke Divinity School.

From 2008 to 2015, Shelton served at Galloway Methodist Church across the street from the state Capitol in Jackson.

Since 2015, she has been superintendent and missional strategist of the East Jackson District in the Mississippi Conference. Since July, she also has served on a team of four superintendents overseeing the Hattiesburg District.

She previously served as director of connectional ministries and communications for the Mississippi Conference. Before that, she served in appointments at both rural and urban United Methodist churches. She also was executive director of “The United Methodist Hour” television and radio broadcast, which reached across the Southeastern United States.

She and other new bishops are coming aboard as the denomination deals with the continuing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising congregational disaffiliations amid a denominational splintering over conflicting views on homosexuality, abortion and the teaching of Islam.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, November 6, 2022, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 51,849 absentee ballots requested, 51,232 absentee ballots sent and 46,120 absentee ballots received in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. Additional Reminders: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Calvary Baptist Church’s new building helps continue legacy

The congregation of Calvary Baptist Church dedicated its new church on a hill overlooking Indiana Avenue during a ceremony on Oct. 30. The program, which included the dedication of the church’s cornerstone, was part of a two-day event that included a family day the Saturday before. Several years ago,...
VICKSBURG, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Amber Amis Named Stamps Scholar at the University of Mississippi

Amber Amis, of Clinton, MS, majoring in Economics, was named one of 13 new Stamps Scholars at the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholars Program awards scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership experience and exceptional character. The program awarded 247 scholarships this year to students at 31 partner institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
CLINTON, MS
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Environmental justice leader named in northern Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced Friday that it has designated a federal attorney to focus on environmental justice and public health. U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Coleman will serve as the office’s environmental justice coordinator. Joyner said the move is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Terry Mansfield

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways

Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season

University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.

Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy