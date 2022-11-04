ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children's of Mississippi breaks ground on renovations of Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Children's of Mississippi broke ground on renovations for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders this week inside the Blair E. Batson Tower at The University of Mississippi Medical Center .

Funding began with a $1.5 million gift from Pat and Jim Coggin of Jackson.

"The outstanding care is exceptionally well at UMMC, but the limitations are also," Coggins said. "We were looking for a way to give to our community and when we were presented with this opportunity, it just felt like the right thing to do."

Children's of Mississippi: Couple donates $3 million to Children's of Mississippi to help children. Here's how.

The complete project will cost more than $5 million and renovations will begin next year, officials said.

Dr. Mary B. Taylor said UMMC has state-of-the-art care and services, but the facilities have not matched the care for quite some time, which initiated the need for renovations.

"We want to give parents and children a great experience no matter where they are on the campus," Taylor said. "This is the first stage and phase of renovating the Batson Tower.

"Our hope is to do this renovation floor by floor to achieve another level of comfortability for our families. We are the state’s only pediatric hospital and we take pride in that."

Renovations include remodeling the waiting area and expanding operating rooms to increase their abilities to handle pediatric patients.

Updates to the Batson center will mirror the connecting Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at UMMC.

Officials said patients will continue to receive care during the construction process. The clinic space is moving temporarily to Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants during construction.

Dr. Anderson B. Collier III, a division chief at UMMC, is responsible for the children that receive treatment at UMMC.

"We started with just a few ideas until the Coggins stepped up and offered to donate a substantial amount for the renovations," Collier said. "The mission to renovate the center started five years ago when I took over as division chief.

"The renovations will triple the size of the center’s infusion room and redesign it for more privacy for patients and will bring the number of exam rooms from the current eight to 14."

Collier also thanked his staff.

Since UMMC is the only pediatric hospital in the state, the number of patients they care for is continuously rising, officials said.

"We typically see 900 to 950 children with sickle cell disease and other diseases as well," Collier said. "The center opened in 1991 but now includes two patient care towers. Here at UMMC, we provide state-of-the-art treatment for sickle cell patients, infusions for both inpatients and outpatients, and bone-marrow transplants.

"Medicine has changed and the way we distribute medicine has changed. Our infusion rooms currently treat about 12 to 15 patients, but we are expanding our rooms as part of the renovation to treat more patients for a quicker turnaround time."

Guy Giesecke, chief executive officer of Children's of Mississippi said without the donation of $1.5 million from the Coggin family, $500,000 from the Junior League of Jackson, $100,000 from Phil and Melissa Hanberry of Hattiesburg through the Giving Grace Fund, and $250,000 from Friends of Children's Hospital the renovation would not have happened.

"We see the need to expand our cancer center and there is no better place to do it than the Batson Tower," Giesecke said. "The facility has done an awesome job for children throughout the state for many years.

"As far as the design, we challenged each other for the new facility to be just as reliable in the next 20 years."

