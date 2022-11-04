Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made her first stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full...
cbs2iowa.com
Burn ban lifted for Cedar, Delaware Counties in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After 1-2" of rain fell last weekend, some burn bans have been lifted in eastern Iowa. Cedar and Delaware Counties lifted the burn bans on Sunday, November 6th. Emergency Management officials say if you are conducting a controlled burn to consider the...
cbs2iowa.com
Group of 21 co-worker in Hiawatha splitting $50,000 prize from last week's Powerball
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of 21 co-workers from a Hiawatha engineering firm has claimed a $50,000 prize from Wednesday's huge Powerball drawing. The group's ticket was just one number away from having at least a share of that night's $1.248 billion jackpot. Daniel Zirtzman of...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Marion continuing to plant trees to restore canopy destroyed by 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion’s Urban Forestry Division continues to make significant progress in restoring the community’s tree canopy. During the week of October 24th, nearly 1,500 native trees, all donated by Monarch Research, were planted in Marion. Around 500 trees were planted by residents...
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices in Iowa rise slightly in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices average $3.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 17.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
cbs2iowa.com
Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association holds Homeowner Resources Workshop
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association (OHJNA) held a Homeowner Resources Workshop at Horizons - A Family Service Alliance. OHJNA was assisted with organizing the workshop by:. Habitat for Humanity. Horizons. Iowa Legal Aid. The Neighborhood Finance Corporation (TNFC). Residents learned about down payment...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday
After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
cbs2iowa.com
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
cbs2iowa.com
Local police departments introduce mental health liaison to assist with certain calls
Three local Eastern Iowa police departments will be working with Community Crisis Services to provide mental health resources for those in need. Kieonna Pope was introduced as the liaison that will focus on providing increased access to mental health resources, diversion from hospitalization and jail, as well as provide services for those with addiction problems.
cbs2iowa.com
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding
The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
cbs2iowa.com
New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans
Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Marion to host presentation to combat human trafficking
Human trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time. Learn how you can help prevent and stop this crime at a community presentation Thursday at the headquarters of the Marion Fire Department. On Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the Marion Fire Department will host Ray Fiedler, coordinator for the Iowa Office...
cbs2iowa.com
Davis, Dustman’s FG help South Dakota St. beat Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Dustman kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the game to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 31-28 on Saturday night. South Dakota State...
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids Transit Offering Free Bus Rides on Election Day
The City of Cedar Rapids Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Buses will run regular hours, from 5:15 a.m.–6:15 p.m. Rides will be free to everyone, all day long, during regular bus service times. No proof of voter registration or destination is...
cbs2iowa.com
Former University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier passes away
Iowa City — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier has passed away at the age of 93. Services are pending. Brashier was born in Eastland, Texas, on May 30, 1929. Following a highly-successful high school career, Brashier was a three-year starter at North Texas as a defensive back, quarterback and punter (1949-51). He collected 10 interceptions in 1951 and had 19 career thefts. Both are school records that still stand. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Texas.
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Vernon - Lisbon team up for two Shop Small Saturday events
Mount Vernon — Saturday morning, The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) kicked off their first of two Shop Small Saturday events at The Nourishing Root. A Community Cash gift of $100, sponsored by Lynch Ford Chevrolet, was given to one of the first 25 people in attendance. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Newhall Fire Department hosting first annual food drive as holidays approach
NEWHALL, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Newhall Fire Department is hosting it's first annual food drive as the holidays draw closer. The goal is to provide food to families/persons in the community who are in need through the Christmas season. The Fire Department says "this is a great...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Heritage Center honors veterans and the military for the 75th Veterans Day
Marion — Saturday evening, the Marion Heritage Center staff announced they will be hosting several exhibitions to honor veterans and military servicemen for the 75th anniversary of Veterans Day. The exhibit, titled Commemorating 75 Years of Veterans Day, recognizes the veterans. Active military servicemen of Iowa will be honored...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson had a day to remember. The freshman ran for a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. It was the Hawkeyes’ first 200-yard rusher since...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
Comments / 1