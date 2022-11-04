Iowa City — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier has passed away at the age of 93. Services are pending. Brashier was born in Eastland, Texas, on May 30, 1929. Following a highly-successful high school career, Brashier was a three-year starter at North Texas as a defensive back, quarterback and punter (1949-51). He collected 10 interceptions in 1951 and had 19 career thefts. Both are school records that still stand. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Texas.

