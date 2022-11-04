ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Associated Press

Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
DURHAM, NC
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky football remains at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-17 win over Missouri in Columbia.  The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams still ranked heading into week 11, but they're far behind the other five schools that sit at or near the top of the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
COLUMBIA, MO

