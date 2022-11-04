ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Road to Chattanooga, prep football championships begin tonight

The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Good morning, and welcome to your Daily Briefing. I'm high school sports editor Tom Kreager.

The Tennessee high school football playoffs kick off today at stadiums across the state. This month, teams will compete for a chance to qualify to reach the TSSAA's BlueCross Bowls in Chattanooga and play for a gold ball trophy. For me, this marks my 22nd year of playoffs and chronicling players chasing their dreams.

Our statewide team of high school sports writers have swarmed the state this week giving readers everything they need to know about the first-round games — from who to watch, predicted winners and who we think will win state championships Dec. 1-3.

Consider it a guide for prep football enthusiasts as they prepare for the next month.

We'll have high school writers at four games in Middle Tennessee tonight. I'll be at Boyd Buchanan vs. CPA where Gary Rankin, the winningest all-time football coach in state, comes to Nashville and CPA.

Let's get you caught up before tonight's first-round playoff games:

Finally, be sure to sign up for our high school football newsletter, "The Bootleg," where we give you our best content on Thursdays and Saturdays.

And if you aren't a subscriber to The Tennessean, now is a great time for high school football fans as we have ramped up our stories during the playoffs. You can subscribe here.

