Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality
Julie Bowen has a modern view on sexuality. The Modern Family star got candid about her experience with a same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. Though Julie has "always been straight" in the conventional sense, she noted on the Oct. 31 episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once "in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back."
Sarah Hyland's New Husband Wells Adams Shares Favorite Moment From Marrying His 'Perfect Person'
Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams recalls his favorite memory from his and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's wedding.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'
Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing
Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Why Is Gabby Windey's Partner Val Chmerkovskiy Not on 'DWTS' Tonight?
Gabby Windey is performing with a different partner on this week's "Dancing with the Stars" after Val Chmerkovskiy was forced to drop out.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Rates 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Celebs—Including Hubby Val's Partner
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy made history on Dancing with the Stars last season when she became the first pro to dance with a same-sex partner. She and JoJo Siwa finished second in season 30, losing out to former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, so it seemed certain that Jenna would return for season 31 to try her hand at winning the Mirror Ball Trophy this time around, but that’s not what happened.
Popculture
Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns
Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
Popculture
Nick Carter Breaks Down on Stage Mid-Performance After Brother Aaron Carter's Death
The Backstreet Boys performed at London's O2 arena Sunday, less than 24 hours after Nick Carter's brother Aaron Carter died. During the concert, Carter broke down in tears while trying to finish his verse on "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely." His bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell embraced him at that moment, as seen in footage published by The Daily Mail.
TODAY.com
Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget
When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.
