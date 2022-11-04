Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.

1 DAY AGO