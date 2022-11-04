ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

Julie Bowen has a modern view on sexuality. The Modern Family star got candid about her experience with a same-sex romance during a recent chat with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. Though Julie has "always been straight" in the conventional sense, she noted on the Oct. 31 episode of her Quitters podcast that she was once "in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back."
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
People

Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
PALMDALE, CA
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
Parade

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Rates 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Celebs—Including Hubby Val's Partner

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy made history on Dancing with the Stars last season when she became the first pro to dance with a same-sex partner. She and JoJo Siwa finished second in season 30, losing out to former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, so it seemed certain that Jenna would return for season 31 to try her hand at winning the Mirror Ball Trophy this time around, but that’s not what happened.
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns

Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
Popculture

Nick Carter Breaks Down on Stage Mid-Performance After Brother Aaron Carter's Death

The Backstreet Boys performed at London's O2 arena Sunday, less than 24 hours after Nick Carter's brother Aaron Carter died. During the concert, Carter broke down in tears while trying to finish his verse on "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely." His bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell embraced him at that moment, as seen in footage published by The Daily Mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget

When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.

