Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes
Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research. Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20...
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Don Lemon Reveals His Thoughts on CNN's New CEO
In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his thoughts on the network’s new management, namely new CNN CEO Chris Licht.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?
Like many Fox News anchors and co-hosts, Jessica Tarlov has grown quite a fan base since she joined the network in 2017. Upon her entrance, Tarlov took on the role as a contributor and later began serving as a rotating co-host of The Five, a weekday evening show hosted full-time by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Jeanine Pirro.
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
CNBC says Shep Smith is out immediately, contradicting initial announcement
Former Fox News anchor-turned-CNBC host, Shepard Smith, is out effective immediately at the network. CNBC confirmed Friday that the "last newscast was Wednesday, November 2," in an update to Thursday's initial announcement. The network first reported Thursday that Smith would leave CNBC later in the month of November. However, it...
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams
Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Alleged Scammer Candace Owens Announces Documentary She Vows Will ‘Expose’ BLM As A Scam
Con artist Candace Owens announced that she's launching a documentary that will "expose" Black Lives Matter as a scam. The post Alleged Scammer Candace Owens Announces Documentary She Vows Will ‘Expose’ BLM As A Scam appeared first on NewsOne.
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins Go Casual in New CNN This Morning Promo
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN This Morning is set to premiere November 1, and the network is giving viewers a preview of what to expect with a new 70-second promo.
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Jake Tapper fuels GOP bashing in primetime despite CNN's newfound mission towards nonpartisanship
CNN's Jake Tapper has moved to primetime but despite his boss Chris Licht's mission to pivot the network towards nonpartisanship, the anchor continues bashing Republicans.
