Doylestown, PA

Puck to host first show in four years, bringing live music back to its halls in Doylestown

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

Music will once again pour from the stage at Puck Live.

The indoor venue in the heart of Doylestown Borough, which has been inactive for nearly four years, will come alive again on Friday, Nov. 11, with a “Nashville Opry-style revue” performed by The Holy Heat Thunder Country Show.

The show features Doylestown residents, Joe Montone and Broadway veteran, Jenny Lee Stern, who will pay tribute to classic country legends with a night of hits from Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline.

Couple of Magicians, starring Francis Menotti and Lindsey Noel, will open the show with their spellbinding blend of mentalism, magic and humor. And DJ Alex Vance will be spinning a country soundtrack throughout the evening.

The pop-up concert is the next step in bringing live music and other events to the venue, thanks to a collaboration between Puck Live owners, Lynn and Bill Goldman, and the special event production team behind Daisy Chain Events, Joe Montone and Sean McGuinness.

Earlier this year, the two parties launched The Garden Bar, a pop-up beer garden where music by DJs and local artists could be enjoyed on Puck’s outdoor patio.

"One thing we learned from the Garden Bar is that everyone in this town misses the indoor music venue," said Montone. "After producing concerts for over 12 years in Doylestown, it is an honor to have the Goldman's trust and support in giving the venue new life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrvSg_0iy6UmFM00

For subscribers: Bensalem mayor has a vision for Delaware River redevelopment. Why he won't give up on plan

Montone said the country music show is only the first of many pop-ups Daisy Chain Events plans to host at Puck through the end of the year, with live concerts, dance parties, comedy shows and other events in the works. They also intend to use the space for customizable private and corporate events.

And just like the patio, the indoor drink menu will feature beer from Sacred Vice Brewing Co. out of Philadelphia, as well as other Pennsylvania beers, natural wines and house made cocktails and mocktails.

“We’re going to continue to stock delightful beers and wines from the area, without looking for qualifiers any deeper than stuff we are wanting to drink ourselves and can’t necessarily find around town," McGuinness said.

“This is indicative of the direction we want to go with the Puck space,” Montone said. “We want to create an atmosphere that’s attractive and a place where anyone feels comfortable gathering.”

For subscribers: New Garden Bar pops up on patio at old Puck in Doylestown

Creating spaces to showcase and grow the local music scene is nothing new for Montone, who started the Picnics on Pine outdoor music series in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns and has since become an integral part of the local Doylestown music community.

Picnics On Pine is co-presenting the event with support in part from Still Singing and River Girl Gardens, LLC.

“People really, really need this,” Montone said. “Whatever live music does it’s just this unspoken thing that can’t be replicated by an algorithm. With live music, it’s still this moment that transcends any sort of convention.”

Tickets for The Holy Heat Thunder Country Show, a 21 and older event, are available at picnicsonpine.com/tickets

Puck Live is located at 14 E. Court St. and Printers Alley in Doylestown. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a showtime of 8 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on future pop-up events, follow the Garden Bar at Puck on Facebook or Instagram or sign up for their mailing list .

For subscribers: Gelato and pastries come to Yardley, plus more new eats in Bucks County to try

