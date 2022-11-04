ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ford Fund to dole $1 million in grants to support infrastructure in West Tennessee

By Kerri Bartlett, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0U9L_0iy6UkTu00

The Ford Fund is investing $1 million in West Tennessee to help local nonprofits and municipalities build capacity and infrastructure to better serve the community’s needs for generations to come with the development of BlueOval City, slated to open in 2025.

The Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, announced a new $1 million capital grants program to strengthen local communities’ capital needs in West Tennessee, home to BlueOval City, Ford’s new $5.6 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing campus.

Capital grants are tax-exempt charitable gifts designed to fund capital projects such as building renovations, land preservation, and other community-based construction projects.

'Being a good neighbor:'BlueOval City officials talk community impact, jobs

The $1 million in capital grants will be available for nonprofits and municipalities in West Tennessee, located in the following counties surrounding BlueOval City: Haywood, Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Madison.

“Community has always come first for Ford, and we are staying true to our legacy of giving back by investing in our new Tennessee neighbors,” said Mike Schmidt, director of Programs at Ford Motor Company Fund. “Our goal is to ensure that the communities where we build benefit from the investments we’re making and the jobs that Ford and SK On are creating.”

The grants are designed to enable capital improvements in the region, including physical infrastructures such as playgrounds and the construction of new or renovated spaces like community centers.

The awarded grants will range between $25,000 and $100,000.

West Tennessee:Gov. Bill Lee visits West Tennessee, celebrates broadband expansion through grants

Ford’s BlueOval City manufacturing campus will enable Ford and SK On to create 6,000 new jobs and produce an all-new, revolutionary electric truck and advanced batteries to power future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

Ford Fund’s capital grants program builds upon the philanthropic support the company has already invested in West Tennessee, including the Lorraine Civil Rights Museum and National Urban League in Memphis.

To apply for a capital grant, organizations should visit https://www.cybergrants.com/fordmotor/capital.

Applications are due Friday, Feb. 3. Applicants will be notified of the results by early April.

United Way of West Tennessee will serve as a fiscal sponsor for municipalities and organizations that are not tax-exempt. Those who do not have a 501c3 tax status should email Give@UnitedWay.TN.org. Include “Ford Fund Capital Grant” in the subject line when sending an email about applying to the Capital Grant Program through United Way West Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

200 American flags to honor veterans

Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Police investigate school district threats. Police investigate school...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy groups are looking to turn their pain into action by calling for a special […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state. The data is available on a color-coded map on the CDC’s website. As of Monday morning, it listed Tennessee’s level as “very high.” That data was updated on Nov. 4.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
951
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy