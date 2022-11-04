ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Prairie Eye Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Prairie Eye Center serves their patients seeking eye care in Central Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tickets still available for Jurassic Quest’s Peoria stop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North America’s largest heard of photorealistic dinosaurs is just weeks away from its migration to Peoria, and tickets are still available to walk among them. Jurassic Quest, will be open November 18-20 at the Peoria Civic Center, complete with lifelike and rideable dinosaurs, live...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington dog shelter awarded $5,000 in Freshpet program

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone Canine Rescue said their philosophy was simple, they wanted to save any dog that they could. They said they’ve rescued over 8,000 dogs and have a network of 140 foster families. Recently, the shelter that was once big enough to house 40 dogs lost their building and can now only house 5 dogs at a time. They say this money would help them find a new home and help take care of their pups.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Fist bumps for freedom at Tremont Grade School

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Thursday morning for the past six years, Vietnam veteran Rick Otey and group of fellow veterans give fist bumps to kids coming in to Tremont Grade School. “We fist bump them just to encourage them and they’re more of an encouragement to us. I...
TREMONT, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicks off

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring. Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Morton for holiday season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing a new experience to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street in the Dairy Queen parking lot, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. […]
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
PEORIA, IL
iwuargus.com

Spirit Halloween: before and after Oct. 31

Besides trick-or-treating, the most emblematic tradition of the holiday is putting together a Halloween costume. With the limited inventory of department stores, pop-up shops dedicated to costumes and festive decorations have become a staple of Halloween shopping. Spirit Halloween is the biggest player in the pop-up store market– they possess...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy