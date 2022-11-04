PEORIA (25 News Now) - The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone Canine Rescue said their philosophy was simple, they wanted to save any dog that they could. They said they’ve rescued over 8,000 dogs and have a network of 140 foster families. Recently, the shelter that was once big enough to house 40 dogs lost their building and can now only house 5 dogs at a time. They say this money would help them find a new home and help take care of their pups.

