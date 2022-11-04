Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
TriMet's FX2 60-foot buses pulled from service following 'fleet-wide mechanical issue'
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet released a notice last week that its FX2-Division 60-foot-long rapid buses are being pulled from service as a precaution against mechanical issues. The FX buses, which run from the Downtown Transit Center to Cleveland Transit Center in Gresham, were designed to improve the transit process during peak commute hours, as per TriMet's website. The buses are larger to accommodate more passengers, and are intended to run every 12 minutes. They launched earlier this fall.
KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
Corbett Fire recognized for innovative program to keep people safe on the Sandy River
CORBETT, Ore. — The Corbett Fire Department has been recognized for its innovative life jacket program by the Special Districts Association. Corbett Fire made 100 life jackets available at Dabney and Lewis and Clark State Parks along the Sandy River. PAST COVERAGE | Corbett Fire asking for donations to...
Portland non-profits struggle with rising insurance rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Blanchet House said they're meeting a growing need at a time when costs are going up. "Goods and services are costing us more and part of that is insurance. It takes a lot of insurance to operate, to do what we do, housing and meal services, and those costs are going up about 20 percent," said executive director Scott Kerman.
With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
Police investigate man shot in Vancouver Sunday night, found victim inside a vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Shortly after 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 6, Vancouver Police responded to a reported single-vehicle traffic collision in the 6500 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window. A 26-year-old male suffering...
Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
Police shoot, injure suspect after he allegedly set vehicle on fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Southeast Portland Monday morning. The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. with reports of a man setting a vehicle on fire near Southeast 82nd Avenue north of Division Street. Arriving officers confronted the...
Man stabbed on MAX platform in Gresham, police say he's expected to survive
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on a max platform in Gresham. The stabbing happened Saturday night, November 5, near Burnside and 188th. Officers say the man is expected to recover. Police have not identified a suspect. This is a...
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
Adult man found dead Friday night in Lloyd District; police call death suspicious
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District Friday night. Police say just about 11:25 p.m., officers from North Precinct were sent to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center on a welfare check. When officers arrived they found an adult male dead. Because...
Snow falling to low elevations Sunday morning, forecasters expect snow level to rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU News is getting some reports of low-elevation snow this morning and into the afternoon. Viewers from Estacada, Sandy, the West Hills, and other areas have shared photos and videos of snow falling. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a "Short Term Forecast" for...
On the eve of Election Day, nearly 1 in 3 Multnomah County voters submitted their ballots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County elections officials are counting tens of thousands of ballots ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday. On the eve of Election Day, the current ballot return for the county sits at 32.4%. Oregon’s total ballot returns so far is around 37%. BE AWARE...
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
Your Voice Your Vote: School bond measures on the ballot
An elections worker collects ballots from the Pioneer Courthouse Square ballot drop box. Photo Courtesy: Genevieve Reaume (KATU) This close to election day, we often focus on the candidates. So much so, we can forget what else is on the ballot, like bond measures. If you're a homeowner, this is...
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
