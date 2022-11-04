ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet's FX2 60-foot buses pulled from service following 'fleet-wide mechanical issue'

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet released a notice last week that its FX2-Division 60-foot-long rapid buses are being pulled from service as a precaution against mechanical issues. The FX buses, which run from the Downtown Transit Center to Cleveland Transit Center in Gresham, were designed to improve the transit process during peak commute hours, as per TriMet's website. The buses are larger to accommodate more passengers, and are intended to run every 12 minutes. They launched earlier this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland non-profits struggle with rising insurance rates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Blanchet House said they're meeting a growing need at a time when costs are going up. "Goods and services are costing us more and part of that is insurance. It takes a lot of insurance to operate, to do what we do, housing and meal services, and those costs are going up about 20 percent," said executive director Scott Kerman.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election

PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Your Voice Your Vote: School bond measures on the ballot

An elections worker collects ballots from the Pioneer Courthouse Square ballot drop box. Photo Courtesy: Genevieve Reaume (KATU) This close to election day, we often focus on the candidates. So much so, we can forget what else is on the ballot, like bond measures. If you're a homeowner, this is...
PORTLAND, OR

