The Boise State/BYU rivalry through the eyes of LDS Bronco fans

Of all the places he could have been called, it had to be there.

Ryan Edwards served his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints not in Rome or Madrid or Miami, but just outside of Provo, Utah. Edwards, a 26-year-old Nampa native, refers to that part of the country by another name.

“That’s all BYU land over there,” he said.

Edwards is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ. He also cannot stand the football team of the school his church sponsors, to the point he could go on for hours about his disdain for BYU football and its fans.

“They live in this true bubble of college football where they think their team is God’s gift to Earth — and I say that hyperbolically,” Edwards said. “I just highly dislike BYU.”

And that’s OK. As Edwards alluded to, religion is religion and sports are sports. He can love the church and loathe its football team. For some folks on the outside, that fact is glossed over.

“That’s the sad thing: People think we don’t like BYU because of their faith, which is obviously wrong,” said Elliot Hoyte, a former BSU defensive lineman who isn’t LDS. “You can hate BYU because of their football team, not because of their religion.”

And another thing: Rivalries don’t have to be mean.

While Edwards served his mission in 2014 and 2015, he kept his missionary handbook in the pocket of his white, button-down dress shirt. The outside was wrapped in blue Boise State duct tape, visible to any member or BYU fan he met.

“We’d have a little trash talk,” Edwards said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Edwards grew up as Boise State football grew up. He was really young when Dirk Koetter took over the Broncos, in elementary school chatting with his friends about Dan Hawkins’ squads, and almost a teenager when Boise State beat Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. When he graduated high school, BSU had graduated from its Cinderella status and added two more Fiesta Bowl trophies to its collection.

The Broncos had also added a nonconference series with BYU. Separated by less than 400 miles, the two squads could have always been natural rivals, but had only played twice before their scheduled series kicked off in 2012.

That first game was perhaps the most memorable. Boise State won 7-6. The Broncos jumped up the rankings. And the night provided a near-consensus from those around the Treasure Valley.

“That was the loudest that stadium has ever been to this day,” said Hoyte.

“You could almost feel the stadium move underneath your feet with how loud it got,” Edwards said.

The lone Broncos’ touchdown was a pick-six by 310-pound defensive lineman Mike “Canadian Bacon” Atkinson, who rumbled his way into the hearts of the Boise State faithful.

“It almost felt like it was in slow motion,” Atkinson told The Idaho Press this week. “People seem to remember it and that’s always nice. It makes me feel good to be able to remain a part of Boise State history.”

Boise State vs. BYU is a rivalry not bred out of longevity or one squad’s record (though the Broncos lead 8-4), but rather moments.

Atkinson’s pick-six. A last-second BYU field goal sailing wide left in 2004. A fourth-down miracle touchdown from Tanner Mangum in 2015. David Moa’a blocked kick in 2016. A Boise State goal-line stand against Zack Wilson in 2017. BYU upsetting a ranked Boise State in 2019. Then Boise State upsetting a ranked BYU team last season.

Then there’s the infamous image of BSU safety Chanceller James getting punched in the family jewels by a BYU offensive lineman — and whatever other random gripes of poor sportsmanship each fan base chooses to grasp onto.

That tradition will end after Saturday. With BYU joining the Big 12 next season, all future Broncos and Cougars matchups were wiped from the schedule. After Boise State and BYU battle it out on The Blue Saturday, no one knows when the rivalry will pick back up.

Which stinks.

“It’s been an honor being on the field with them,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said of Boise State. “If you’re asking me, I don’t want to see a good thing end.”

Neither do so many around Idaho. More than a quarter of those living in the Gem State belong to the LDS Church, including over 60,000 members in Ada County, helping make up over 1,200 congregations across the state.

All across Idaho, Boise State and BYU fans interact daily. At work. In church. At school. Everywhere. More than geography or history or anything else, that’s the key to kick-starting a rivalry. Every Boise State fan knows a few dozen BYU fans and vice-versa.

Sonatane Lui, a Boise State nose tackle not long ago, grew up in Sandy, Utah, as a member of the LDS Church. He knew a good amount of the BYU players he faced off against and would always get similar questions when he went home.

“People would ask like, ‘Why didn’t you just go to BYU?’ Why Boise?” Lui said this week. “I was a walk-on (at Boise State) so, for me, BYU just never really gave me a chance. Even when I came home from my mission, they took a look at me and said I wasn’t what they were necessarily looking for.”

Former BSU linebacker Riley Whimpey didn’t have an offer from the Cougars, either.

He grew up in Highland, Utah, as a BYU fan until his brothers began playing for Utah State, when he naturally switched allegiances. But, still, his dial was maxed out every time he played against the Cougars.

“Personally, there was added intensity,” Whimpey said. “Family being surrounded by BYU fans. My (little) brother wearing his Boise State jersey to school and getting made fun of. I wasn’t OK with that.

“Those two years we lost, it was such a bummer because he would just have to take it at school. This last year, we finally got our revenge and I told him to go decked out in Boise State gear.”

Those interactions are commonplace.

“There’s nothing worse than going to church on Sunday after Boise State loses to BYU,” said one BSU fan who’s a member of the LDS Church. “I haven’t (actually skipped) before, but I’ve been tempted.”

A longtime Boise State fan, Brent Chapman was the only person in his family who didn’t attend BYU.

He grew up in Idaho, attended Idaho State but stayed committed to the Cougars until the school threatened to sue the BCS for an antitrust lawsuit in 2001 because it couldn’t qualify for a BCS Bowl. Less than a week after those talks, the Cougars gave up 72 points in a loss to Hawaii.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I’m done,’” Chapman said. “‘I’m done listening to this whiny population talk about lawsuits and then they can’t even close the deal against Hawaii.’”

So Chapman, living in Boise at the time, thrust his allegiance to the Broncos and has been a season-ticket holder since 2004. And every time the Broncos played BYU, it was a glorious occasion.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has this motto that says “Choose The Right,” and displays the saying with a little emblem: The letters CTR inside a shield. Knowing this, Chapman and his buddies had an idea.

“(My friend) made blue and orange shirts that say ‘CTB,’” he said. “Choose the Broncos. I wore those to a lot of BYU games. ... I’d post it to my social media page and get all my BYU friends riled up.”

Here’s to hoping Saturday isn’t the end of a rivalry, that Chapman will get to break out his “CTB” shirt someday soon.