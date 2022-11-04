Read full article on original website
Sports Wrap: All Local Teams Eliminated From Volleyball Postseason
(KNSI) – High School Volleyball. #2 Pequot Lakes 3, #4 Saint Cloud Cathedral 1 (16-25, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25): The Patriots played a great match, getting offensive production from several players. Ella Kratochvil had a game-high 18 kills. Joselyn Rinio added 10. Maci Martini and Grace Hoffard were also a factor. The Crusaders were off balance early due to a combination of attack errors and Patriot aces. Libero Kelsi Martini of Pequot Lakes had four aces in the first two sets.
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
Wheel of Fortune to Feature St. Cloud State Professor
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud State University alum and current adjunct professor is going Hollywood tonight. Tim Johnson will be taking a spin as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune when it airs on WCCO, the Twin Cities CBS affiliate, at 6:30. Johnson has two degrees from the school in mass communications. He is also a former employee here, having been on-air at sister KCLD and a news director at KNSI.
Strong Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow Showers to Central Minnesota This Week
(KNSI) — A strong storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday will bring some much needed rainfall to parched areas of Minnesota. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s midweek with noticeable humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing crashing temperatures into the 20s by the weekend.
Gate City Bank, KCLD Collecting Toys for Families Dealing with Trauma
(KNSI) – Gate City Bank has teamed up with a local radio station to help struggling families put gifts under the tree over the holidays. Best Christmas Ever is collecting toys at area Gate City Bank branches with the help of KNSI sister station 104.7 KCLD in St. Cloud.
VA Virtual Town Hall Tuesday
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota veterans have a chance to weigh in on the quality of their care and the move of a VA clinic. The virtual session is for vets who get services at the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria and throughout St. Cloud VA Health Care System. The planned move of the Max J. Beilke clinic to a new site will be among the topics addressed during the meeting.
SCSU Release Political Poll Results
(KNSI) – Saint Cloud State University’s poll shows a significant advantage for the Democratic candidates for statewide office. Political Science Department Chair Jim Cottrill says there are some reasons to be leery of the results. The poll was only able to record 235 responses from likely voters and it comes with a margin of error of 8 percent. Cottrill calls the data squishy and says Republican voters were hard to reach, in particular.
Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning Issued for Sunday
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and a wind advisory for central Minnesota for Sunday. Sustained westerly winds between 25 and 35 miles an hour with gusts between 40 and 45 miles an hour are predicted. The gusty winds, combined with a drier airmass, the growing season being over, and dryness from the ongoing drought, have left vegetation very dry and susceptible to fire. Any fires that do spark will likely spread rapidly.
Two Ballot Questions Seek Tax Hikes In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – There are two ballot questions for St. Cloud residents when they go to the polls this election. The first involves a half-percent sales tax hike for improvements at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Mayor Dave Kleis spoke with Dan ‘The Ox’ Ochsner last week and explained why a sales tax makes sense in this case.
