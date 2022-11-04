Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
READER'S EDITORIAL: HUMANE SOCIETY OPPOSES HORSE-RACING BAILOUT IN PROP 26
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society has joined animal welfare organizations across California to oppose Proposition 26 — the only ballot measure that legalizes sports wagering at horse racetracks, including Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Prop 26 has drawn considerable opposition from leading animal welfare advocates because it gives a special interest bailout to California’s horse racing industry — providing the industry millions of dollars in new revenue despite its declining popularity and troubling safety record.
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL HEARS CONCERNS OVER PROPOSED APARTMENTS ON RANDALL LAMB SITE DOWNTOWN
November 6, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Disgruntled and outraged residents of La Mesa at the October 11 City Council meeting voiced their concerns about a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex proposed to be built in the heart of the city’s village. The building would be erected on the same land where the historic Randall Lamb Building burnt down during a riot following the May 30, 2020 protests after the tragic death of George Floyd.
LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES
November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?
He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael MacKenzie, who found Steve White's body. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies...
CHANGES COMING TO I-8 PINE VALLEY CONSTRUCTION LANE REDUCTIONS: FIVE-STAGE PROJECT TO LAST THROUGH SPRING 2024
November 6, 2022 (Pine Valley) -- Expect traffic delays if you’re driving between Alpine and Pine Valley for the foreseeable future. Caltrans construction crews working on the Interstate 8 pavement replacement and road improvement project from Viejas Creek to Pine Valley will be reconfiguring the lane reductions through the construction site. Instead of two construction closures, crews will taper traffic into one single closure, taking motorists from three lanes to one for approximately three miles through the construction site, beginning the week of November 7.
ATMOSPHERIC RIVER COULD DOUSE REGION
November 6, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The second Pacific storm of the season will bring cold weather and heavy rainfall with potential for atmospheric river conditions this week, the National Weather Service predicts. While rainfall early Monday will be light, heavy rains and potential flooding are...
SDSU MEN'S TENNIS PLAYS PAIR OF FINALS ON SUNDAY
San Diego State played in the finals in singles and doubles on Sunday at the Kramer Collegiate Classic. The fifth seeded Seeman started his day in the semifinals against Loyola Marymount’s Toky Nicolas Ranaivo. In a hard-fought match, he took down Ranaivo 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to advance to the finals. For the championship, Seeman dueled Jesper Klov-Nilsson, the fourth seeded Oregon Duck who the Aztecs beat in the doubles quarterfinals. Seeman jumped out to take the first set 6-4, but could not close out Klov-Nilsson, falling 6-3 in the second and third sets to finish in second place.
SDSU SWIMMERS SINK UTAH TECH 135-118
With the victory, the Aztecs have not dropped a dual meet since Jan. 8, 2018, a span of nearly five years, as the Scarlet and Black improves to 8-0 this season. In 14 swimming events, SDSU recorded the fastest time in 11 races, winning nine. In their first-ever clash with...
SDSU VOLLEYBALL FALLS TO UTAH STATE IN FOUR SETS
After posting a .314 hitting percentage in the first set, the Aztecs combined for a .051 efficiency over the final three frames, slipping to 7-18 on the season and 5-9 in the Mountain West. SDSU was plagued by 25 attack errors, hitting .132 for the match, while the Aggies (17-8,...
