San Diego State played in the finals in singles and doubles on Sunday at the Kramer Collegiate Classic. The fifth seeded Seeman started his day in the semifinals against Loyola Marymount’s Toky Nicolas Ranaivo. In a hard-fought match, he took down Ranaivo 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to advance to the finals. For the championship, Seeman dueled Jesper Klov-Nilsson, the fourth seeded Oregon Duck who the Aztecs beat in the doubles quarterfinals. Seeman jumped out to take the first set 6-4, but could not close out Klov-Nilsson, falling 6-3 in the second and third sets to finish in second place.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO