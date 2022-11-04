ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

Comments / 0

 

WGME

Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
ALBANY, NH
WGME

Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

