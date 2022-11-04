Read full article on original website
Boston homebuyers are looking to move to Maine as high rates, inflation cut into budgets
Portland is among the top U.S. cities that prospective homebuyers want to move to, according to real estate website Redfin. According to Redfin, high mortgage interest rates and inflation are causing homebuyers to consider moving to a more affordable place. Sacramento was the most popular destination for people looking to...
To college and beyond: Unique Portland program shows students how to 'Make It Happen'
The pandemic took a huge toll on students with declining test scores and graduation rates in Maine. Some students were able to make it through with guidance and support from a special program. “At first, I wasn't very interested because it's a school program,” said Luzia Vumpa, a student at...
LePage highlights differences between himself, Gov. Mills in final message to voters
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Former Republican Governor Paul LePage was in Scarborough Monday night to rally his supporters. It was LePage’s last chance before Election Day to speak directly to Maine voters. Members of his campaign say the past few weeks of campaigning were energizing, as they’ve made their...
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
Honorary grave marker for former teacher unveiled by students in Bath
BATH (WGME) - Students in Bath raised more than $1,000 to preserve the memory of a teacher, Lillian Fisher, who died in 1960. She had taught for 50 years at Fisher Mitchell School before it was named after her. “A few years ago our students at Fisher Mitchell and I...
Massachusetts man accused driving over 100 mph with child in car in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on a New Hampshire highway with a child in the car. New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a car going 107 mph on I-93 in Bow on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled the driver,...
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Portland man experiencing some mental health issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues. Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's...
One person dead and another injured after motorcycle crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - One person is dead tonight and another seriously injured after a crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire involving a motorcycle. Police in New Hampshire say shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday they responded to the crash on Route 107 near Brook Casino. Officials say when a car...
