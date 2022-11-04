Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
ktalnews.com
SPD arrest man for third-degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for the third-degree rape of a victim taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Brian Whittington on Nov. 4th after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit. He faces third-degree rape charges. Third-degree rape occurs when the victim...
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
txktoday.com
Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County. According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx. Hervey said...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested by Narcotics Agents in Connection with Firearms Charges and $37k Worth of Drugs. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on November 3, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended Mack Marshall, 35 of Shreveport, Louisiana after reportedly discovering guns and drugs in his residence. On November...
caddoda.com
KSLA
Authorities share surveillance images in hopes of identifying possible mailbox theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were contacted Sept. 22 about an unknown male breaking into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers reports. The same person then entered a mailroom and pried open mailboxes, the crimefighting organization adds.
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents Nab $37K Worth of Drugs
Sheriff Steve Prator announced an arrest of a Shreveport man by Caddo narcotics agents after they discovered guns and drugs in the man's home on Tuesday. Agents served a search warrant on Tuesday at 1706 Peach St. in Shreveport where agents searched the home and found a digital scale, packaging materials, 4 handguns, a small amount of cash, and approximately $37, 770 worth of narcotics, including:
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
KTBS
4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
ktalnews.com
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
KTBS
Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing woman from Shreveport. According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, was found safe. The 76-year-old hadn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according...
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2017 fatal drunk driving case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of intoxication manslaughter, according to officials. Corie Michael Murray, 30, of Longview was drunk driving and crossed over the center line, killing a 64-year-old woman in 2017, officials said. KETK reported that he was arrested for […]
ktalnews.com
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, was last seen around 8 p.m. on November...
