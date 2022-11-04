ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder

A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD arrest man for third-degree rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for the third-degree rape of a victim taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Brian Whittington on Nov. 4th after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit. He faces third-degree rape charges. Third-degree rape occurs when the victim...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County. According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx. Hervey said...
CASS COUNTY, TX
caddoda.com

96.5 KVKI

Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents Nab $37K Worth of Drugs

Sheriff Steve Prator announced an arrest of a Shreveport man by Caddo narcotics agents after they discovered guns and drugs in the man's home on Tuesday. Agents served a search warrant on Tuesday at 1706 Peach St. in Shreveport where agents searched the home and found a digital scale, packaging materials, 4 handguns, a small amount of cash, and approximately $37, 770 worth of narcotics, including:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo agents arrest Shreveport man, $37k worth of drugs seized

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release. Agents searched a house in the 1700 block of Peach Street in Shreveport and found a digital scale, packaging materials,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

LSP: Missing 76-year-old woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert after locating a missing woman from Shreveport. According to authorities, Ethel Wyche, 76, was found safe. The 76-year-old hadn’t been seen since around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on Lee Street in Shreveport, according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

