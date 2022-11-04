Read full article on original website
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a structure fire north of Colorado Springs on Monday. Starting at about 5 p.m., multiple KKTV 11 News viewers reached out about the blaze in an area south of Baptist Road in the Gleneagle area. Last time this article was updated, details on what street the house fire was off of were not available. The fire appeared to be close to Desiree Drive near Curwood Drive.
KKTV
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
KKTV
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown in Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
KKTV
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two stores were held up in Colorado Springs Sunday night, with the robber threatening employees both times. The robberies happened in rapid succession, with the first reported a minute before 9 p.m. and the other just 28 minutes later. Police say they were first called...
KKTV
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city. As of 3:15 p.m., police were still in the area with crime tape up.
KKTV
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
KKTV
Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season. A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night.
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
KKTV
WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News
A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree.
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
KKTV
Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!. Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night. Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three...
KRDO
Car crash in Falcon left one dead
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
KKTV
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page.
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating car crash as homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a car was found crashed against a tree near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting and found the wreck after getting to the scene.
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado Springs
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs is a popular travel destination with many world-renowned attractions like the Garden of the Gods Park, Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Hotel, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
Best dog parks in the Colorado Springs area
Next time your dog jumps for joy at the mention of the phrase "dog park," take them somewhere new and exciting to explore. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these dog parks around the city are the most well maintained, dog-friendly, and easy to navigate. Let your dog sniff it out for themselves:
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
