WTAJ

Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Multi County High Speed Chase

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
