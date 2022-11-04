Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania man allegedly fired gun at TV while 3 kids were in the room
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a Television on Sunday. WPXI reports that Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, from Pittsburgh, was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman and fired a gun in a house on Quail Drive in Penn Hills. Police say three children were in the room when Davis-Durham […]
Person found shot to death inside vehicle in Pa. neighborhood
A dead body was found inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night, according to a story from WPXI. Police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street after receiving reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety told the news outlet.
Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
local21news.com
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
WTRF
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
New video shows moments after high-speed chase ended with deadly shooting in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Just one day after a massive police pursuit on Route 22 in Westmoreland County, new video has emerged from a passerby showing the intense aftermath. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. The man who...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
New details released about 2 Pittsburgh police officers asked to monitor Brighton Heights funeral
PITTSBURGH — Exclusive new details have been released about two Pittsburgh Police officers who were supposed to be monitoring a funeral last Friday when a mass shooting broke out, injuring six people. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the story about the two officers just hours after the shooting....
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
FBI seeking information on cold case homicides from 1994
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
