Kennesaw, GA

11Alive

Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card

ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
HENRY COUNTY, GA
