Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman to serve as first Native American in this role at Gwinnett County Public Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
Cobb County 911 dispatchers concerned about operations, public safety
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A severe nationwide staffing shortage is forcing Cobb County dispatch to make difficult choices about who picks up when someone calls 911. For Tina Rutledge, who lives hundreds of miles away in retirement, her heart is still at the Cobb County 911 call center. She...
Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card
ATLANTA — People with Bank of America and Merrill credit or debit cards can get in free at four Atlanta museums this Saturday and Sunday. The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Gov. Kemp, Herschel Walker campaign at separate events ahead of Election Day
KENNESAW, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp held his final campaign event of the long 2022 election season in Kennesaw Monday. Kemp’s event was in a hangar at McCollum field. On the other side of the runway, about a mile across, a separate campaign event took place for Republican Herschel Walker.
'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames
ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes. Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Children's Hospital of Atlanta experiencing overcrowding issues amid flu epidemic
ATLANTA — For weeks, hospitals have been swamped with a number of sick kids causing extremely high wait times and overcrowding. Doctors are blaming the issues on the surge of respiratory virus cases coming into emergency centers. "While we had a lot of COVID that was circulating in early...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Gwinnett County church, community leaders holding school safety event
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent series of violent events at or nearby high school campuses in Gwinnett County, an event is being to discuss solutions. Wednesday’s event is being hosted by New Mercies Christian Church where Lawrence Williams is the young adult and student pastor. “Very...
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6
ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
Cobb County offering absentee voters the opportunity to cast ballots in person before Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters can return absentee ballots in person before Election Day by using Cobb County's last call absentee ballot return program. Cobb County is offering the last call absentee ballot return option at seven libraries throughout the county on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Monday, Nov. 7, for absentee voters who have not cast their ballot.
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
2 men threaten to sue over Cartersville school district's construction allegedly damaging rivers, streams
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are threatening to sue a Georgia school district for $2 million over a primary school being built right next to their land. It's allegedly causing harm to their rivers and streams -- the environment of an endangered fish. Donovan Shook said he's proud of...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0